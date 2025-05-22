28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
The Murph Challenge is one of the most respected fitness challenges out there. It demands full-body strength, stamina, and mental grit. Whether you’ve trained all month or decided to jump in at the last minute, preparation matters. Showing up without a plan is a fast way to burn out, blow up your pacing, or miss the bigger picture.
This checklist will help you determine exactly what to focus on before your first step, rep, or pull. From gear tips to warmup strategy to coaching advice, here’s everything you need to prep for Murph confidently.
The Murph challenge is a bodyweight workout that includes a 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats, and a final 1-mile run. Advanced athletes wear a 20-pound weight vest (14 for women) while completing it. You can do it straight through or break up the reps.
One of the most popular approaches is to break it into 20 rounds of 5 pullups, 10 pushups, and 15 squats. This helps you manage fatigue while keeping steady progress. You can scale with incline push-ups, ring rows, or partner versions if you’re newer to high-volume training. You don’t need to hit the standard to get the whole experience.
You don’t need much, but the proper setup makes a difference.
Extras: Consider a towel, quick carbohydrates, a change of shirt, or even a spare pair of shoes.
Don’t skip your prep. A smart warmup will boost performance and protect your joints. Focus on total-body activation and mobility.
Murph rewards strategy, not ego. Trying to muscle through without pacing or partitioning leads to early burnout.
Here are three common options:
Coach’s tip: Pick a rep scheme you can stick to. Avoid burnout by maintaining a pace you can repeat from round one to twenty.
These pitfalls are common and prevent people from finishing strong. Skip them.
Minor adjustments can make a significant impact on how you perform and recover. These coaching tips will help you stay efficient, avoid burnout, and maximize your effort—whether it’s your first Murph or your fifth.
You’ve got the plan, now let’s cover the details. These are the most common questions athletes ask leading into Murph. Whether you want to scale smart or fine-tune your pacing, these answers will keep you focused and ready.
Do I need to wear a vest?
No. The vest is optional and only necessary if you’ve trained with it. You can still get the full challenge without one.
What’s a good Murph time?
It depends on the version. Elite athletes go sub-40 minutes with a vest. For most, 45 to 60 minutes is a solid benchmark. For beginners or scaled versions, simply finishing is a win.
Can I do this if I’m not good at pull-ups?
Yes. Use a band, switch to ring rows, or do jumping pull-ups. Prioritize effort and consistency.
How should I recover after Murph?
Walk for a few minutes, drink water, and eat a meal with protein and carbs soon after. The next day should be low-intensity or full rest.
Should I break up the reps or go straight through?
Unless you’re highly experienced, break up the reps. The 5-10-15 format keeps fatigue manageable and maintains movement quality.
How early should I warm up?
Start your warmup 15 to 20 minutes before you plan to begin. Give yourself time to ramp up without rushing.
Can I train the day before Murph?
Light movement or mobility is fine. Avoid heavy lifting or long workouts. Treat the day before like a taper.