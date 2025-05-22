The Murph Challenge is one of the most respected fitness challenges out there. It demands full-body strength, stamina, and mental grit. Whether you’ve trained all month or decided to jump in at the last minute, preparation matters. Showing up without a plan is a fast way to burn out, blow up your pacing, or miss the bigger picture.

This checklist will help you determine exactly what to focus on before your first step, rep, or pull. From gear tips to warmup strategy to coaching advice, here’s everything you need to prep for Murph confidently.

Know the Mission: What Is Murph?

The Murph challenge is a bodyweight workout that includes a 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats, and a final 1-mile run. Advanced athletes wear a 20-pound weight vest (14 for women) while completing it. You can do it straight through or break up the reps.

One of the most popular approaches is to break it into 20 rounds of 5 pullups, 10 pushups, and 15 squats. This helps you manage fatigue while keeping steady progress. You can scale with incline push-ups, ring rows, or partner versions if you’re newer to high-volume training. You don’t need to hit the standard to get the whole experience.

Final Gear Check

You don’t need much, but the proper setup makes a difference.

Weight vest: Only use it if you’ve trained in one. Otherwise, go bodyweight.

Only use it if you’ve trained in one. Otherwise, go bodyweight. Shoes: Choose something you trust for running and bodyweight movement.

Choose something you trust for running and bodyweight movement. Grips or chalk: Protect your hands from tearing during high-rep pull-ups.

Protect your hands from tearing during high-rep pull-ups. Timer or app: Track your time and keep yourself accountable.

Track your time and keep yourself accountable. Hydration: Water and electrolytes matter. Bring a bottle or set up a station.

Extras: Consider a towel, quick carbohydrates, a change of shirt, or even a spare pair of shoes.

Warm Up with Purpose

Don’t skip your prep. A smart warmup will boost performance and protect your joints. Focus on total-body activation and mobility.

Dynamic warm-up example

Light jog, cycling, or rowing: 2 to 3 minutes

Strider with Rotation: 10 to 15 reps

Inchworms to push-ups: 5 to 8 reps

Banded shoulder pull-aparts: 15 reps

Bodyweight squats with pause: 10 to 15 reps

Scap pull-ups or ring rows: 5 to 8 reps

Short stride run: 200 meters at an easy pace

The goal is to get loose, warm, and activate the muscles you’ll rely on most.

Game-Plan Your Reps

Murph rewards strategy, not ego. Trying to muscle through without pacing or partitioning leads to early burnout.

Here are three common options:

Straight through (advanced): Do each section unbroken. First, run a mile, then do all 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and the final run. This exercise is brutal and best left to seasoned Murph athletes. We’re talking the 1%-ers. Partitioned sets (intermediate to advanced): The most popular is the 20-round “Cindy” method, which involves 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats per round. Scaled or partner version (all levels): Use bands or modify push-ups to your level. Split reps with a partner and work in intervals.

Coach’s tip: Pick a rep scheme you can stick to. Avoid burnout by maintaining a pace you can repeat from round one to twenty.

Avoid These Common Murph Mistakes

These pitfalls are common and prevent people from finishing strong. Skip them.

Going out too hot: Starting the first run too fast leads to an early spike in heart rate and slower reps later.

No hand prep: High-rep pull-ups can destroy your hands. If needed, use grips, chalk, or even tape.

Push-up blowout: Push-up fatigue sneaks up fast. Partition your sets early or use incline variations if needed.

Poor hydration or fuel: Drink water the day before and have a small, carb-focused meal 1 to 2 hours before Murph.

Ignoring your current fitness level: This workout is scalable. There’s no shame in modifying to finish with purpose and pride.

Pro Tips From a Coach

Minor adjustments can make a significant impact on how you perform and recover. These coaching tips will help you stay efficient, avoid burnout, and maximize your effort—whether it’s your first Murph or your fifth.

Treat Murph like a performance, not another training session. Go in rested.

Use short, consistent rest breaks between rounds if you’re pacing.

Stay in control of your breathing. That alone can shave minutes off your time.

Don’t skip the post-workout cooldown. Walk, stretch, and refuel.

Stick to your regular diet. Introducing new foods or supplements on Murph day can be costly.

The Murph Challenge FAQs

You’ve got the plan, now let’s cover the details. These are the most common questions athletes ask leading into Murph. Whether you want to scale smart or fine-tune your pacing, these answers will keep you focused and ready.

Do I need to wear a vest?

No. The vest is optional and only necessary if you’ve trained with it. You can still get the full challenge without one.

What’s a good Murph time?

It depends on the version. Elite athletes go sub-40 minutes with a vest. For most, 45 to 60 minutes is a solid benchmark. For beginners or scaled versions, simply finishing is a win.

Can I do this if I’m not good at pull-ups?

Yes. Use a band, switch to ring rows, or do jumping pull-ups. Prioritize effort and consistency.

How should I recover after Murph?

Walk for a few minutes, drink water, and eat a meal with protein and carbs soon after. The next day should be low-intensity or full rest.

Should I break up the reps or go straight through?

Unless you’re highly experienced, break up the reps. The 5-10-15 format keeps fatigue manageable and maintains movement quality.

How early should I warm up?

Start your warmup 15 to 20 minutes before you plan to begin. Give yourself time to ramp up without rushing.

Can I train the day before Murph?

Light movement or mobility is fine. Avoid heavy lifting or long workouts. Treat the day before like a taper.