28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
The Murph workout isn’t just another challenge in the CrossFit world. It’s a tribute to Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in action during a mission in Afghanistan in 2005. Murph was one of Michael’s favorite workouts, and since his death, it has become a Memorial Day tradition for many. Every year, gyms across the country and military communities participate in the Murph workout to honor his sacrifice and remember all fallen heroes.
The workout itself is intense and requires both physical endurance and mental grit. It includes:
If you’re up to the challenge, you can perform the entire workout wearing a 20-pound weighted vest. It’s a test of your strength, stamina, and willpower.
However, prepping for the Murph isn’t something you can do on a whim. Whether tackling it for the first time or looking to improve your time, proper preparation is key to completing the workout and staying injury-free. Here’s how you can get ready for Murph without breaking down.
Murph is a full-body workout challenge that taxes multiple muscle groups while pushing your cardiovascular system to the limit. The combination of running and high-rep bodyweight exercises means you must be prepared for sustained exertion over a long period. Many athletes struggle with the pull-ups, push-ups, and squats after the first mile run, only to find themselves exhausted before the second run begins.
Training for Murph means building your endurance, strength, and mental fortitude. You’re not just training for a set of exercises—you’re preparing to tackle the whole workout, which requires pacing and focus.
A lot of people make common mistakes when attempting the Murph workout. Here are a few to watch out for:
Before starting a Murph prep program, assess your fitness level. Do you have the capacity to do 5 or more strict pull-ups? Are you able to complete a mile run without feeling completely gassed? Can you do 20 or 30 push-ups unbroken?
If you’re not yet there, don’t worry. You can scale the workout. Options like a half-Murph, a partner Murph, or using assisted pull-ups can help you build the necessary volume and strength to tackle the full workout eventually.
View this post on Instagram
A well-structured training plan is essential to building the strength and endurance needed for Murph. This 4-week training plan will prepare you to tackle the challenge while complementing your strength training. Knock out your strength work first, then crush these Murph-style workouts.
Goal: Build a base level of strength and endurance to prepare for the Murph workout.
Warmup: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility
Rest: 2-3 minutes between rounds
Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)
Cooldown: 10-15 minutes stretching, focus on hips, shoulders, and hamstrings
Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility
Rest: 1-minute after each round
Warmup: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing
Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes
Goal: Begin increasing volume and adding intensity to workouts for more challenging performance.
Warmup: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility
Rest: 2 minutes between rounds
Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)
Cooldown: 10-15 minutes stretching
Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility
Rest: 1 minute after each round
Warm-Up: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing
Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes
Goal: Increase work capacity and volume to approach the full Murph load.
Warmup: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility
Rest: 2 minutes between rounds
Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)
Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes
Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility
Rest: 1 minute after each round
Warm-Up: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing
Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes
Goal: Focus on maximizing Murph performance and tapering for the challenge.
Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility
Rest: 2 minutes between rounds
Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)
Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes
Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility
Rest: 1 minute after each round
Warm-Up: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing
Cooldown: Stretch and foam roll for 10-15 minutes
Rest days: Ensure at least 2-3 days of rest or active recovery (walking, light stretching, mobility work) between intense sessions.
Pullups: If you can’t do unassisted pull-ups, use bands, ring rows, or an assisted pull-up machine to substitute until you’re ready for more challenging progressions.
Pushups: If needed, drop to knee push-ups or incline push-ups until your form and strength improve.
Scaling: As you get closer to Murph day, focus on pacing, efficient transitions, and mental toughness during the simulations.
If you plan to wear a weighted vest during the Murph workout, it’s essential to start using it in your training. Don’t wait until the actual workout to test it out. Add it to your strength or conditioning sessions to get comfortable with the added load. Ensure the vest fits snugly and doesn’t shift around as you move. Start with shorter workouts in the vest before adding it to full-length Murph simulations.
When taking on the Murph workout, ensure you have a solid strategy to avoid burning out early.
Warm up properly: Start with a light jog, dynamic stretching, and shoulder mobility work. You’ll need those shoulders to hold up through all the push-ups and pull-ups.
Pacing: It’s tempting to go fast at the start, but remember that this is a marathon, not a sprint. The first mile should feel easy. Aim for a steady pace throughout the pull-ups, push-ups, and squats.
Break up the reps: It’s usually better to break them into manageable chunks. The most popular method is 20 rounds of 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats. This gives you a good rhythm and prevents you from hitting the wall too early.
Stay focused during the second run: The second mile can feel brutal, but keep moving. Take short, controlled breaths and stay in motion, even if you need to slow down.
Murph is a grueling workout, and the recovery process is as important as the training. Expect to feel sore the next day, especially in your shoulders, chest, and legs.
Here are a few recovery tips:
Hydrate and refuel: Replenish fluids and electrolytes, and eat protein to help repair muscle tissue.
Move lightly: Active recovery, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, can help reduce soreness and keep your blood flowing.
Stretch and mobilize: Focus on your shoulders, hips, and legs. Gentle foam rolling or yoga can aid in recovery.
Give yourself at least 1 to 2 days of rest before jumping back into intense training. Listen to your body and let it recover properly.