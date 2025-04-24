The Murph workout isn’t just another challenge in the CrossFit world. It’s a tribute to Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in action during a mission in Afghanistan in 2005. Murph was one of Michael’s favorite workouts, and since his death, it has become a Memorial Day tradition for many. Every year, gyms across the country and military communities participate in the Murph workout to honor his sacrifice and remember all fallen heroes.

The workout itself is intense and requires both physical endurance and mental grit. It includes:

1-mile run

100 pullups

200 pushups

300 air squats

1-mile run

If you’re up to the challenge, you can perform the entire workout wearing a 20-pound weighted vest. It’s a test of your strength, stamina, and willpower.

However, prepping for the Murph isn’t something you can do on a whim. Whether tackling it for the first time or looking to improve your time, proper preparation is key to completing the workout and staying injury-free. Here’s how you can get ready for Murph without breaking down.

What To Expect When Running the Murph

Murph is a full-body workout challenge that taxes multiple muscle groups while pushing your cardiovascular system to the limit. The combination of running and high-rep bodyweight exercises means you must be prepared for sustained exertion over a long period. Many athletes struggle with the pull-ups, push-ups, and squats after the first mile run, only to find themselves exhausted before the second run begins.

Training for Murph means building your endurance, strength, and mental fortitude. You’re not just training for a set of exercises—you’re preparing to tackle the whole workout, which requires pacing and focus.

Common Murph Training Mistakes to Avoid

A lot of people make common mistakes when attempting the Murph workout. Here are a few to watch out for:

Going out too fast on the first run: It's easy to get caught up in the excitement and sprint the first mile, but this can leave you gasping for air when you get to the pull-ups. Pace yourself with enough energy to get through the rest of the workout.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and sprint the first mile, but this can leave you gasping for air when you get to the pull-ups. Pace yourself with enough energy to get through the rest of the workout. Trying to do unpartitioned reps: Murph is tough enough without trying to do all the pull-ups, push-ups, and squats in one go. Most people find it easier to partition the reps (for example, breaking it up into 20 rounds of 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats). This keeps your intensity high and gives you a manageable structure.

Murph is tough enough without trying to do all the pull-ups, push-ups, and squats in one go. Most people find it easier to partition the reps (for example, breaking it up into 20 rounds of 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats). This keeps your intensity high and gives you a manageable structure.

The 100 pull-ups can be a deal-breaker if you haven’t built the necessary strength. Start doing pull-up progressions, such as assisted pull-ups or ring rows, and gradually increase volume as you build up. Skipping the vest in training: If you plan on doing the workout with a weighted vest, don’t wait until the workout day to try it. Incorporate the vest into your training to get used to the added load.

Murph typically happens on Memorial Day, and the heat can be brutal if you're in a warmer climate. To prevent dehydration, make sure you hydrate properly before, during, and after the workout.

Murph typically happens on Memorial Day, and the heat can be brutal if you’re in a warmer climate. To prevent dehydration, make sure you hydrate properly before, during, and after the workout. Skipping recovery: After a tough workout like Murph, your body will need rest and recovery. Don’t push through soreness or try to jump back into heavy training too soon.

Fueling before, during, and after the workout is critical for maintaining energy and aiding recovery. Murph is a high-intensity workout; if you haven't eaten properly beforehand, you'll feel drained early on. Ensure you have a balanced meal with carbs, protein, and healthy fats a couple of hours before the workout. Post-workout, replenish with protein and carbs to support muscle recovery and restore glycogen stores.

Fueling before, during, and after the workout is critical for maintaining energy and aiding recovery. Murph is a high-intensity workout; if you haven’t eaten properly beforehand, you’ll feel drained early on. Ensure you have a balanced meal with carbs, protein, and healthy fats a couple of hours before the workout. Post-workout, replenish with protein and carbs to support muscle recovery and restore glycogen stores. Overestimating your fitness level: Murph is no joke; even seasoned athletes can find it brutal. Don’t push yourself to go unpartitioned or attempt the Rx version if you’re not ready. It’s okay to scale the workout or break it up further to match your fitness level. Going all-in before you’re prepared increases your risk of injury and exhaustion.

Assess Your Fitness Level

Before starting a Murph prep program, assess your fitness level. Do you have the capacity to do 5 or more strict pull-ups? Are you able to complete a mile run without feeling completely gassed? Can you do 20 or 30 push-ups unbroken?

If you’re not yet there, don’t worry. You can scale the workout. Options like a half-Murph, a partner Murph, or using assisted pull-ups can help you build the necessary volume and strength to tackle the full workout eventually.

The 4-Week Murph Workout Training Plan

A well-structured training plan is essential to building the strength and endurance needed for Murph. This 4-week training plan will prepare you to tackle the challenge while complementing your strength training. Knock out your strength work first, then crush these Murph-style workouts.

Week 1: Foundation & Conditioning Focus

Goal: Build a base level of strength and endurance to prepare for the Murph workout.

Day 1: Full Body Strength & Conditioning

Warmup: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility

The Workout: 4 Rounds For Time:

400m Run

20 Pushups

30 Air Squats

10 Pullups (or assisted if needed)

Rest: 2-3 minutes between rounds

Day 2: Endurance & Mobility

Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)

The Workout: 5 Rounds:

800m Run

20 Situps

10 Pullups (or assisted)

Cooldown: 10-15 minutes stretching, focus on hips, shoulders, and hamstrings

Day 3: Upper Body Strength & Stability

Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility

The Workout: 5 Rounds (EMOM):

Minute 1: 10 Pushups

Minute 2: 5 Strict Pullups (or Ring Rows)

Minute 3: 30-second Plank Hold

Rest: 1-minute after each round

Day 4: Murph Simulation

Warmup: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing

The Workout: 1 Round for Time

800m Run

50 Pushups

100 Air Squats

30 Pullups (or assisted)

400m Run

Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes

Week 2: Strength Progression & Intensity

Goal: Begin increasing volume and adding intensity to workouts for more challenging performance.

Day 1: Full Body Strength & Conditioning

Warmup: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility

The Workout: 5 Rounds For Time:

400m Run

25 Pushups

40 Air Squats

12 Pullups

Rest: 2 minutes between rounds

Day 2: Interval Work & Endurance

Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)

The Workout: 4 Rounds of:

800m Run

30 Situps

15 Pullups (or assisted)

Cooldown: 10-15 minutes stretching

Day 3: Strength Focus

Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility

The Workout: 4 Rounds (EMOM):

Minute 1: 15 Pushups

Minute 2: 7 Strict Pullups (or Ring Rows)

Minute 3: 45-second Plank Hold

Rest: 1 minute after each round

Day 4: Murph Simulation

Warm-Up: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing

The Workout: 1 Round for Time:

800m Run

60 Pushups

120 Air Squats

35 Pullups (or assisted)

400m Run

Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes

Week 3: Volume & Performance Enhancement

Goal: Increase work capacity and volume to approach the full Murph load.

Day 1: Full Body Strength & Conditioning

Warmup: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility

The Workout: 5 Rounds For Time:

400m Run

30 Pushups

50 Air Squats

15 Pullups

Rest: 2 minutes between rounds

Day 2: Endurance & Recovery

Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)

The Workout: 4-6 Rounds:

1,000m Run

25 Situps

15 Pullups (or assisted)

Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes

Day 3: Upper Body Strength & Stability

Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility

The Workout: 5 Rounds (EMOM):

Minute 1: 20 Pushups

Minute 2: 10 Strict Pullups (or Ring Rows)

Minute 3: 60-second Plank Hold

Rest: 1 minute after each round

Day 4: Murph Simulation

Warm-Up: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing

The Workout: 1 Round for Time:

1 Mile Run

75 Pushups

150 Air Squats

40 Pullups (or assisted)

800m Run

Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes

Week 4: Murph Specific & Taper Week

Goal: Focus on maximizing Murph performance and tapering for the challenge.

Day 1: Full Body Strength & Conditioning

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes dynamic stretching and mobility

The Workout: 4 Rounds For Time:

400m Run

35 Push-Ups

50 Air Squats

15 Pull-Ups

Rest: 2 minutes between rounds

Day 2: Endurance & Active Recovery

Warmup: 10 minutes easy cardio (rower, bike, jog)

The Workout: 5 Rounds:

1,200m Run

30 Situps

15 Pulliups (or assisted)

Cooldown: Stretch for 10-15 minutes

Day 3: Strength Maintenance

Warmup: 5-10 minutes of dynamic stretching and shoulder mobility

The Workout: 3 Rounds (EMOM):

Minute 1: 25 Pushups

Minute 2: 12 Strict Pullups (or Ring Rows)

Minute 3: 60-second Plank Hold

Rest: 1 minute after each round

Day 4: Murph Simulation

Warm-Up: 10 minutes of jogging or rowing

The Workout: 1 Full Murph (for time):

1 Mile Run

100 Pushups

200 Air Squats

50 Pullups (or assisted)

1 Mile Run

Cooldown: Stretch and foam roll for 10-15 minutes

How To Progress Through The Murph Workout Training Plan

Rest days: Ensure at least 2-3 days of rest or active recovery (walking, light stretching, mobility work) between intense sessions.

Pullups: If you can’t do unassisted pull-ups, use bands, ring rows, or an assisted pull-up machine to substitute until you’re ready for more challenging progressions.

Pushups: If needed, drop to knee push-ups or incline push-ups until your form and strength improve.

Scaling: As you get closer to Murph day, focus on pacing, efficient transitions, and mental toughness during the simulations.

Tips on Training With a Weighted Vest

If you plan to wear a weighted vest during the Murph workout, it’s essential to start using it in your training. Don’t wait until the actual workout to test it out. Add it to your strength or conditioning sessions to get comfortable with the added load. Ensure the vest fits snugly and doesn’t shift around as you move. Start with shorter workouts in the vest before adding it to full-length Murph simulations.

The Murph Challenge

When taking on the Murph workout, ensure you have a solid strategy to avoid burning out early.

Warm up properly: Start with a light jog, dynamic stretching, and shoulder mobility work. You’ll need those shoulders to hold up through all the push-ups and pull-ups.

Pacing: It’s tempting to go fast at the start, but remember that this is a marathon, not a sprint. The first mile should feel easy. Aim for a steady pace throughout the pull-ups, push-ups, and squats.

Break up the reps: It’s usually better to break them into manageable chunks. The most popular method is 20 rounds of 5 pull-ups, 10 push-ups, and 15 squats. This gives you a good rhythm and prevents you from hitting the wall too early.

Stay focused during the second run: The second mile can feel brutal, but keep moving. Take short, controlled breaths and stay in motion, even if you need to slow down.

How To Recover After the Completing the Murph Challenge

Murph is a grueling workout, and the recovery process is as important as the training. Expect to feel sore the next day, especially in your shoulders, chest, and legs.

Here are a few recovery tips:

Hydrate and refuel: Replenish fluids and electrolytes, and eat protein to help repair muscle tissue.

Move lightly: Active recovery, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, can help reduce soreness and keep your blood flowing.

Stretch and mobilize: Focus on your shoulders, hips, and legs. Gentle foam rolling or yoga can aid in recovery.

Give yourself at least 1 to 2 days of rest before jumping back into intense training. Listen to your body and let it recover properly.