Many kids dream of growing up to be a superhero, whether that hero flies, has brute strength, or simply outsmarts the villains they face. Those kids may never develop superpowers or walk around in a cool costume every day, but Dan Metcalfe has good news that may serve kids and adults alike.

“I believe we’re all born superhuman.”

A Lifelong Belief

Metcalfe doesn’t use the term “Superhuman” as a marketing campaign. It’s something that has been instilled in him from a very early age. He even acknowledges that it could originate at birth!

Metcalfe says, “A baby must go from reliant to individual with no knowledge to go with, only the supporting systems that are around them.”

Young Dan’s childhood dream was to play soccer. However, he had asthma, which meant he had to use an inhaler after any intense activity. After reading that the inhaler was actually causing him to be weaker and would make him more dependent on it, Metcalfe made himself run at a local park.

“I would take my jacket off, run as far as I could, then lie there and hope I could make it back.”

Pushing himself to go a little further each time ultimately led to him not needing the inhaler anymore as well as a revelation that has served him well ever since.

“Fitness was always a huge part of my life. I couldn’t live my dreams if I wasn’t healthy.”

Ultimately, he lived his dream of playing for a football club but found it wasn’t for him. In the years since, he went into dancing and managed to tour the world. Years later, Metcalfe would be challenged and tested again when he fell offstage during a performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Starlight Express. Despite wearing a helmet, he was unable to move afterward. Doctors told him his musculature actually saved him from suffering a broken neck, but he was unable to see out of his right eye. His sight eventually came back but doctors feared he was still going to be disabled. Metcalfe disagreed and refused to sign the paperwork to confirm that claim.

“I knew if I did, my career in showbusiness was over.”

Through his own belief in his character and will, Metcalfe recovered and not only walked again but took up cycling, ultimately competing in triathlons. However, adversity struck him again when a gate came down on top of his head as he was crossing through. Despite wearing a helmet, he was still thrown from the bike and was knocked unconscious.

“Somehow miraculously, about 15 minutes later I got back on my bike and rode home,” he recalled. The security guard for the area called for help, and Metcalfe got taken to a hospital. The damage to his brain was significant. Even when he would try to carry a conversation, his brain would sporadically “shut down.”

“I would just randomly fall asleep. I got depressed, gained weight, and suffered PTSD.”

But, once again, he had the opportunity to tap into the power and resilience of his brain. Taking progress one day at a time, he managed to successfully overcome that and move forward with personal and business ventures, adding a new one to his list of objectives.

“This is what made me want to study more about the brain.”

From Being Superhuman to Teaching It

With this latest setback now behind him and a renewed sense of commitment, Metcalfe verified that health is the foundation of being superhuman. He created a system that prioritized seven key aspects of wellness and he felt a responsibility to share it with the world.

“Born Superhuman is the seven natural pillars of health.”

Those seven pillars are oxygen, hydration, sleep, nutrition, exercise, mindset, and challenges. Metcalfe emphasized that they are organized not only by importance for life but by how they work together for you to be your optimal self.

Metcalfe stated, “If you think of a car that is running great, but the exhaust is hanging off, it doesn’t matter how great the engine is, the car won’t run at its best.”

Oxygen is obviously the foundation of it all, but Metcalfe highlighted hydration as critical because even being slightly dehydrated can substantially affect performance. Details such as small sips of water over large gulps can make a difference. He even cited his days as a soccer coach when sharing his knowledge and experience.

“Even three percent dehydration led to a 20 percent decrease in performance.”

Sleep and nutrition are next for recovery as well as being prepared for future activity. Metcalfe prefers to “nourish,” meaning he opted for single-ingredient foods and focusing on satisfaction instead of taste.

“That was huge.”

The final three are all separate but work together as well. Training, proper mindset, and being challenged all help lead to growth. We must exercise for physical and neurochemical reasons and not being challenged can lead to decline, Metcalfe believes. The mindset is the first one that Metcalfe teaches because of his own experience from his brain injury, but he maintains the listed order.

Metcalfe found that paying attention to the seven pillars allow you to not only feel better but be and perform better in all aspects of your life, including fitness, business, and relationships.

“I also teach a certain practice that is about character; who we are, what we can commit to, and maximize the work we are putting in,” he explained.

Born Superhuman in Business

Metcalfe felt his discoveries and experiences needed to be shared with the world, and he’s selflessly devoted himself to that cause. Born Superhuman is more than a belief, it’s a philosophy that has helped many and is now a business unto itself.

“This is a program that I’ve taught tens of thousands of people from world class Olympians to world record holders to 100-year-olds to kids chasing dreams.”

Metcalfe has also written a book and launched a podcast to take his message even further. The opportunity to reach a new person or many people through whatever outlets are available is one that he never takes for granted.

Another mission that Metcalfe has worked on is Total Balance Company, which was created to provide tools to help clients improve their physical selves and overall quality of life.

“We’ve had people that haven’t walked in years that were in wheelchairs get back to walking,” he said proudly. One example he cited was legendary game show host Bob Eubanks, who used to have trouble walking and maintaining balance.

“When holding onto the wall, he could lift his legs all day long. As soon as he let go of the wall, he couldn’t. It was the fear in the brain.”

After trying multiple times to help him, Metcalfe had a revelation that led him to a local Home Depot. The result was the Balance360, a balance board that can be used for many exercises that will help their users maximize core strength and stabilization.

“In three weeks, Bob went from the old man shuffle to running six miles an hour on a treadmill, playing golf again, and most importantly, he woke up fearless.”

Total Balance now has multiple boards and has expanded their services that now includes multiple programs, books, and trainers. Metcalfe’s efforts and expertise have reached and assisted many people beyond himself. Among those he had trained with include legendary actress Shirley MacLaine and renowned television producer Mark Burnett. He has also professionally crossed paths with Dwayne Johnson and Andrew Lloyd Webber in different projects he has been involved with.

“I’ve been blessed to be a part of many different genres.”

Olympia President Dan Solomon recently met with Metcalfe at the Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas. Solomon has become a fan of what Metcalfe is bringing to the industry.

“Dan Metcalfe is the embodiment of the global fitness movement. His ability to lift people up is a true superpower, but what separates him is his broader understanding of longevity, balance and optimized performance. His gifts are diverse and I encourage everyone to connect with his wisdom and his message.”

Forward Focused

Aside from growing his Superhuman movement, his podcast, and developing new ways to help people realize how powerful they are, he has other plans. Big plans!

The longevity guru, soccer coach, trainer, podcaster, author, performer, dancer, singer, public speaker’s ultimate objective remains the same; show others just what they are capable of. Help them understand that while they may be born superhuman, they must BELIEVE they are capable of reaching them, in order to achieve them.

As his father used to tell him, “Someone has to do it. Why not you?”

For more information on Born Superhuman, you can visit their website. More information on Total Balance is available here.

Follow Metcalfe on Instagram @danmetcalfe_official .