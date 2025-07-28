Chelsea Green is a highlighted grappler in Netflix’s new documentary series, WWE: Unreal, but to stay on top of the larger-than-life world of professional wrestling, this fit female has learned that you can’t always rely on a fully equipped gym while on the road.

Instead, the charismatic Canadian tells M&F that she can get a full workout in, by exercising with just the basic equipment, and here’s how you can try it too.

In WWE: Unreal, Chelsea Green, who was WWE’s first ever women’s United States Champion, can be seen wrestling with both the action in the ring and the creative direction that is put her way by the company’s bevy of producers, writers, and agents. Fortunately, the sensational star has found that the best way to shine in the world’s biggest pro wrestling league is to “say yes to everything,” as she told the documentary crew on the show.

Give Green a chance to entertain, and she’ll always find a way to come up with the goods. Her investment in the art of pro wrestling is clear. Not only does Green work hard on cultivating her obnoxious and yet loveable character, but then there’s the financial investment put into her eye-catching ring gear, and a constant desire to level up even further in the ring. Of course, the grind doesn’t come to a halt when the cameras stop rolling. In fact, that’s when it’s time to get an all-important workout in. But as WWE travels the globe, touring multiple shows per week in far flung locations, a reliance on a state-of-the-art gym or a great hotel workout space could lead to serious disappointment.

Chelsea Green’s Road Warrior Workout

“A lot of the hotel gyms will only have light free weights and a treadmill. Maybe a bench if you’re lucky,” explains the WWE Superstar. “So, I’ve become very good at doing a dumbbell workout and now at this point I can do anything with dumbbells depending on my energy.” Energy levels and wear and tear on the road is an important point, because staying buff in the gym must not mean derailing her performance in front of thousands of wrestling fans, or pushing herself too far and causing an injury. Instead, Green focuses on stationary plyometric movements for her lower body using her bodyweight or a dumbbell and sculpts her upper body with dumbbells too.

WWE Chelsea Green’s Workout

Warm up

Inclined Treadmill Walk: 20-30 min.

Workout. 3-4 Rounds:

Skater Squat: 10 reps each leg

superset with

Bicep Curl: 10 reps each arm

10 reps each leg superset with 10 reps each arm Dumbbell Sumo Squat: 20 reps

superset with

Bench Assisted Triceps Dip: 20 reps

20 reps superset with 20 reps Side Lunge: 10 each leg

superset with

Pushups: 20 reps

Chelsea Green’s Road Warrior Workout Breakdown

Green explains that this session is specifically designed to work around her wrestling matches, but it can also be used by other athletes and regular gym goers who want to put in a solid workout that also allows for adequate recovery without risking injury.

“I’m doing less jumping right now and more stationary moves,” says the WWE Superstar. “We’re not going to do jumping split squats or jumping lunges or anything like that, as that puts pressure on the knees while already being tired from the ring. Especially as a female, there’s been a lot of studies linked to knee injuries during the menstrual cycle and as a wrestler, we have a lot of knee injuries, so I want to make sure that I’m not putting added pressure on my knees while I’m exhausted.”

Because Green is expected to lift larger foes above her head as part of the day job, there’s no need for her to go too heavy in the hotel, instead opting for bodyweight or lighter dumbbells to tax the muscles without the risk of tearing anything. “You’ve got yourself a good sweat on, if you continue at a good pace and you keep it low weight, high reps,” explains Green, who says you can tailor this training to your own fitness level by reducing or adding the number of rounds, adding more weight to each move, or simply adjusting the number of reps.

Back on camera, Chelsea Green’s fans were sorry to see her lose the United States title recently, having established the new championship as a beneficial force in pro wrestling programming, but never fear, because this gutsy gal is already looking ahead to even bigger belts. “I would absolutely love to chase it again,” she says of the US title, but Green has other gold on her mind too. “I would love to maybe shift my focus to one of the tippy-top, or “Tiffy”-top titles, or maybe the Intercontinental, maybe the NXT women’s title. I would love to face Jacy Jayne!”

Once you’ve tried this workout, you’ll have earned the right to step inside the WWE writer’s room for yourself and hang outside of the ring with your favorite pro wrestlers, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight! All five episodes of WWE:Unreal are available to stream on Netflix from July 29. Are you ready?

To follow Chelsea Green on Instagram, click here.