Fitness comes in every size, something Aditya "Romeo" Dev proved when Guiness World Records named him the World's Smallest Bodybuilder in 2008. But, tragically, Dev, who was born with primordial dwarfism, died on September 13 from a brain aneurysm. He was just 23.

Dev, who was from India, stood at 33 inches (2'9") tall and weighed just 21 pounds, but he made fitness his passion. He could shoulder press two 3.5-lb. custom-made dumbbells—not very easy considering he was so small.