The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Fitness comes in every size, something Aditya "Romeo" Dev proved when Guiness World Records named him the World's Smallest Bodybuilder in 2008. But, tragically, Dev, who was born with primordial dwarfism, died on September 13 from a brain aneurysm. He was just 23.
Dev, who was from India, stood at 33 inches (2'9") tall and weighed just 21 pounds, but he made fitness his passion. He could shoulder press two 3.5-lb. custom-made dumbbells—not very easy considering he was so small.