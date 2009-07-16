RISING STAR

  • Awarded to a brand or product that is relatively new to GNC stores and demonstrates excellent sales growth in within a 1-2 year period.
  • Winners:

    ADS (Applied Delivery Systems)
    Corr-Jensen Labs
    Ultimate Nutrition

STAR PERFORMER

  • Awarded to established brands that continue to deliver outstanding product and sales performances year after year.
  • Winners:

    Labrada Nutrition
    MuscleMeds
    Optimum Nutrition
    Universal Nutrition

OUTSTANDING PARTNERSHIP

  • Awarded to the company that actively brings leading innovations, product offerings, and promotional opportunities to enhance GNC stores and the customer shopping experience.
  • Winners:

    CytoSport
    Iovate Health Sciences, Inc.

BEST PROTEIN BAR

  • Awarded to the leading protein and energy bar innovation that demonstrates a high level of consumer popularity.
  • Winner:

    Supreme Protein

BEST PRODUCT INNOVATION

  • Awarded to the brand that launches a breakthrough product category or an advanced new product innovation, ultimately proving to be highly successful in GNC stores.
  • Winner:

    FullBar LLC

VENDOR OF THE YEAR

  • Awarded to the company that exemplifies total vendor excellence in new product development, top level sales performance, consistent promotional activity, and reliable ongoing product supply.
  • Winners:
    Gaspari Nutrition – Sports Nutrition Category
    Iovate Health Sciences, Inc. – Healthy Weight Management Category

