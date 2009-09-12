One of the top awards given out at this years show will be the Bodybuilding.com Protein Powder of the Year Award given out LIVE at the 2009 Mr. Olympia, held in Las Vegas Nevada. This year more categories have been created and more awards will be given out than any previous year. As far as the Best protein of the year “this year it will be given out to the company that was voted on by the consumers that has the best tasting, highest quality, most popular protein powder out there” said Ryan Deluca CEO of Bodybuilding.com. So make sure to check it out LIVE on Bodybuilding.com FREE webcast. Here are a list of the nominees.

BSN Lean Dessert Protein Shake

BSN Syntha-6

BSN True-Mass

Champion Pure Whey Protein Stack

CytoSport Complete Whey

CytoSport Cyto Gainer

CytoSport Monster Milk

CytoSport Muscle Milk

CytoSport Muscle Milk Light

Dymatize Elite Whey

Gaspari Myofusion

MHP Probolic-SR

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Hardcore

Nature's Best Zero Carb Isopure

Optimum 100% Casein Protein

Optimum 100% Whey Protein

Optimum Pro Complex

Optimum Serious Mass

SciVation Whey

Ultimate Nutrition Muscle Juice 2544

