One of the top awards given out at this years show will be the Bodybuilding.com Protein Powder of the Year Award given out LIVE at the 2009 Mr. Olympia, held in Las Vegas Nevada. This year more categories have been created and more awards will be given out than any previous year. As far as the Best protein of the year “this year it will be given out to the company that was voted on by the consumers that has the best tasting, highest quality, most popular protein powder out there” said Ryan Deluca CEO of Bodybuilding.com. So make sure to check it out LIVE on Bodybuilding.com FREE webcast. Here are a list of the nominees.
BSN Lean Dessert Protein Shake
BSN Syntha-6
BSN True-Mass
Champion Pure Whey Protein Stack
CytoSport Complete Whey
CytoSport Cyto Gainer
CytoSport Monster Milk
CytoSport Muscle Milk
CytoSport Muscle Milk Light
Dymatize Elite Whey
Gaspari Myofusion
MHP Probolic-SR
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Hardcore
Nature's Best Zero Carb Isopure
Optimum 100% Casein Protein
Optimum 100% Whey Protein
Optimum Pro Complex
Optimum Serious Mass
SciVation Whey
Ultimate Nutrition Muscle Juice 2544