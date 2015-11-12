Word is out that Dexter Jackson has recently signed with Ultimate Nutrition, in a move that pairs one of the most successful pro’s in bodybuilding history with one of the most venerated companies in the supplement industry.

With his four major wins and runner-up placing at the Olympia this past year, Jackson has further solidified his place among bodybuilding’s all-time greats. This, at 45 years old and after a career that includes a Mr. Olympia win (2008) and 23 other IFBB pro league wins, five of which were at the Arnold Classic—a record.

In partnering with Jackson, Ultimate has doubled down on its commitment to excellence at all levels. Look for Dexter Jackson to make appearances at events on behalf of Ultimate Nutrition throughout 2016, likely at an event near you.

About Dexter Jackson

Dexter Jackson began competing in 1992 at the NPC Southern States. He would go on to earn his IFBB Pro Card at the 1998 IFBB North Americans. His first pro win would come in 2002 at the English Grand Prix.

Many thought third was a high as Jackson would ever place in the Mr. Olympia competition, given his smaller structure. However, he would prove everyone wrong in 2008, when he beat defending champion, Jay Cutler, for the title.

In 2015, Dexter Jackson had perhaps the most amazing year in bodybuilding history. First place at the Arnold Classic USA, first place at Arnold Australia, first place at Arnold Europe, first place at the Prague grand prix, and 2nd place at the Mr. Olympia, in one of history’s closest finishes.

In 2016, Jackson is poised to break Ronnie Coleman‘s longstanding record for the most wins in IFBB Pro Bodybuilding. It’s safe to say Jackson will continue to earn his place in the record books.

About Ultimate Nutrition

Ultimate Nutrition was founded in 1979 by power lifter Victor H. Rubino. Unsatisfied with the supplements on the market at the time, Victor set out to create his own line of high quality and highly researched, yet affordable supplements. Although Victor passed away in 2003, the company is still operated by his family today.

Ultimate Nutrition has always been on the cutting edge, having had products such as Amino Acids tablets and protein powders since the late 1970’s. They continue to stay on top through products such as Iso Mass Xtreme Gainer®, ProStar® Whey, Muscle Juice® 2544, GlutaPure®, Protein Isolate 2, Iso Sensation® 93, Amino 2000, Ultra Ripped®, and Horse Power® X.

For the past seven years Ultimate Nutrition has been the title sponsor of the Mr. Olympia.

Contact

For more information: http://www.ultimatenutrition.com/