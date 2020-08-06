The Basics: Muscle Fiber Type and Athletic Ability

Human muscle fibers can be classified into two categories. Slow-twitch (red) muscle fibers und fast-twitch (white) muscle fibers. The predominance is determined by our genetics.

The ACTN3 (Alpha Actinin) gene is active only in fast-twitch (white) muscle fibers, and plays an important role in their function. This gene is frequently inactive due to a gene mutation, which reduces the function of white muscle fibers, and thus the power with fast movements. The red muscle fibers increase the stamina of the muscles.

Each individual has two genes of this type, and following gene combinations are possible:

  • Endurance type: both genes are inactive and don’t produce ACTN3 protein (24% of population)
  • Power type: one of the genes is active and produce ACTN3 protein (44 % of population)
  • Power type: both genes are active and produce ACTN3 protein (31% population)

The second sports gene, ACE (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme), plays an important role in the regulation of the blood pressure.

ACE occurs in two forms: endurance sports variant of the ACE gene, which has a positive effect on endurance of the muscles (found in elite marathon runners) and power form of the ACE gene, which makes the muscles more suitable for power and sprint. Every individual has two genes of this type with following possible combinations:

  • Endurance – both genes endurance (25% of population)
  • Endurance – one gene endurance, one power (50% of population)
  • Power – both gene power (25% of population)

If both genes are present, a general genetic predisposition to a particular mix of endurance and strength training, which can vary greatly from person to person, occurs. This knowledge can influence the individual training program, depending on the type of sport performed.

