Dear Fitness Enthusiast,

This January, many of you will be starting to make good on your resolutions for the New Year: getting in shape and getting back in shape are two of our personal favorites. We, too, have resolved to do a great many things in 2006, all of them with you in mind.

In addition to the improvements and changes youÂll see in the magazine in the coming months, weÂre also aiming to improve our digital stock, so to speak, by providing you with a newly redesigned Muscle and Fitness E-Newsletter. Over 70,000 of you have previously subscribed to this free service through our website (www.muscleandfitness.com) but weÂre confident that our new product will be much more popular.

Our new version includes cutting edge graphics, eye-popping pictures, promotional offers from our advertisers, a inside look at the current issue and links to more of the great training and nutritional info that has made Muscle and Fitness an industry mainstay for over 60 years. YouÂll also receive workout tips from our experts and compelling feature stories on some of todayÂs top athletes. And because we know youÂre not just about lifting weights, weÂre dropping in links to some of hottest fitness model photo spreads around. Who says weÂre not givers?

So be sure to direct your friends in fitness to www.muscleandfitness.com to get signed up for the new e-newsletter, coming to an inbox near you on January 3, 2006.

We appreciate your dedication to fitness. Thanks for taking us along with you!

Yours truly,

Peter McGough

Editor-in-Chief

Muscle and Fitness