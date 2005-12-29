25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Dear Fitness Enthusiast,
This January, many of you will be starting to make good on your resolutions for the New Year: getting in shape and getting back in shape are two of our personal favorites. We, too, have resolved to do a great many things in 2006, all of them with you in mind.
In addition to the improvements and changes youÂll see in the magazine in the coming months, weÂre also aiming to improve our digital stock, so to speak, by providing you with a newly redesigned Muscle and Fitness E-Newsletter. Over 70,000 of you have previously subscribed to this free service through our website (www.muscleandfitness.com) but weÂre confident that our new product will be much more popular.
Our new version includes cutting edge graphics, eye-popping pictures, promotional offers from our advertisers, a inside look at the current issue and links to more of the great training and nutritional info that has made Muscle and Fitness an industry mainstay for over 60 years. YouÂll also receive workout tips from our experts and compelling feature stories on some of todayÂs top athletes. And because we know youÂre not just about lifting weights, weÂre dropping in links to some of hottest fitness model photo spreads around. Who says weÂre not givers?
So be sure to direct your friends in fitness to www.muscleandfitness.com to get signed up for the new e-newsletter, coming to an inbox near you on January 3, 2006.
We appreciate your dedication to fitness. Thanks for taking us along with you!
Yours truly,
Peter McGough
Editor-in-Chief
Muscle and Fitness