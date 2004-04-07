It can steal a good night's sleep from you, run up your laundry bill and rob you of significant recovery minerals. If you train, at some point you may be haunted by night sweats — defined as excessive sweating while sleeping that often requires you to change bedclothes. New research is finding that men and younger women are having the same symptoms that were once only associated with menopausal women. While several diseases may be associated with night sweats, many healthy people are experiencing this inconvenient phenomenon. For them it appears that the thyroid gland may be adjusting to the changes brought about by earlier exercise. If you experience night sweats, report this to your doctor immediately to rule out the possibility of several diseases.

Causes of Night Sweats While night sweats occur in a small percent of the general population, the occurrence tends to be much higher for those who work out regularly. If you wake up feeling too hot or clammily cold and your clothing and bedding are soaked or damp and clammy – you have night sweats. While it's likely just a reaction to your intense training, it also may be due to one of the following: