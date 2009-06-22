Rick Collins, JD, CSCS is one of our newest Scientific Advisory Board members. In an effort to raise awareness and money for cancer research, on August 23 at "high" noon Rick is going to be taken to the highest altitude allowed by the FAA and then dropped from a plane on his first ever skydiving venture. He's calling his jump "Leap for Life" and every tax-deductible dollar raised will go directly to the American Cancer Society's mission to eliminate cancer as a major health problem by preventing cancer, saving lives, and diminishing suffering from cancer through research, education, advocacy, and service. You can donate by the foot: each dollar raised will sponsor one foot of his fall. His goal is to raise $1 for each and every one of the 13,500 feet he falls. Click below to donate.