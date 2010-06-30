The M&F Trainer Monthly Sweepstakes in the Reward Zone winners have been announced. Gerald Searfross III, has just been chosen for the John Scotts Nitro Anabolic Performance System.

The M&F Trainer Program

Gerald has been an avid user of the M&F Trainer program web application for 3 months as an Upgraded Member in which he receives Monthly Custom Workouts, Nutrition and Information geared towards his specific goals. He has just finished up the T-Shirt Workout in which he downloaded on the M&F Trainer from the June 2010 issue of Muscle & Fitness.

A little Fitness background

Gerald has been working out for 15 years and has been a fan of Muscle & Fitness for most of his fitness career. As a United States Air Force and a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC), and a member of the Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) for 8.5 years his job is very physically demanding. He has been deployed with the US Special Forces, RANGERS, and conventional forces, serving 3 tours over seas in a combat area, 2 of which were in Iraq, and 1 in Afghanistan. Currently, he is an instructor at Detachment 3/342 Training Squadron at Hurlburt FIeld FL. His job entails that he train’s individuals to be 3 level apprentices to JTAC's. He teaches Close Air Support (CAS) Procedures. In other words as he so puts it, “I teach individuals to drop bombs within close proximity to friendly forces.” He has earned a Bronze Star, and an Army Commendation w/valor for actions in combat.

Gerald is extremely passionate about staying in top physical shape and his job requires him to be extremely physically fit. With the help of the M&F Trainer he has taken his fitness goals to another level. We not only salute you for being the Monthly Sweepstakes winner, but also honor your service to our Great Nation. Thank you Gerald and hope to further help you in achieving your fitness goals for many years to come.