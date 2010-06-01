GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH ONE CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Today is the first day of a two-week online voting period, which ends on June 15. After that two-week online voting period, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen. Those two winners will earn a spot in the top 16-men finals at the 2010 Muscle & Fitness Model Search Championships in Las Vegas

While it's too late to submit your photos for Month One, you can still enter in time for Month Two. The deadlines for submissions are as follows: Month Two: June 21; Month Three: July 21

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider's 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn an exclusive photo shoot and a chance to appear on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER'S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!