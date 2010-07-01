GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH TWO CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Today is the first day of a two-week online voting period for the second round of the 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Online, which ends on July 15. After that two-week online voting period, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen, and earn a spot in the top 16-men finals at the 2010 Muscle & Fitness Model Search Championships in Las Vegas.

While it's too late to submit your photos for Month Two, you can still enter in time for Month Three. The deadline for Month Three submissions ends July 21.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas, during Joe Weider's 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn an exclusive photo shoot and a chance to appear on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER'S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!