With Independence Day comes lots of grilling, chilling, friends, and fireworks which means now is the perfect time to get your grill ready for fun and flavor with these can’t miss grilling tips.
Successful grilling calls for a clean cooking space, the right amount of heat, and marinating techniques that can’t go wrong With that, Stephen Coe, nationally recognized, award-winning chef, owner of the New England-based Lobsta Love Food Truck, who is known for beating Bobby Flay at his own game on Food Network’s “Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay” and is also a four-time Chopped champion, shares his expert tips to make your 4th of July grilling experience one for the books!
First, let’s get your grill ready for Fourth of July success. When prepping a grill, Chef Coe, has a few grill hacks that will get your cooking space clean, oiled up, and ready for action.
CHEF TIP: After cooking on hundreds of styles of grills, Coe, who is host of the Food Network show Dangerous Eats, has become a big fan of using heavy-duty nylon style grill brushes that are bristle-free. These style brushes get into all the right places and clean well without leaving behind any metal pieces.
If you have a charcoal style grill, Coe recommends using a briquette style charcoal over the classic charcoal. The reason is, it’s chemical-free and made from real wood.
From there, Coe likes to add a few woodchips that have been soaked in water as the wood chips add a little extra fun smoke flavor. #ChefsKiss
Unmarinated Meat:
When prepping an un-marinated steak, Coe explains your best bet is to keep it simple by using a nice semi-coarse salt and pepper, and a hint of dry garlic.
For the Dry Rubs:
Once you are comfortable with grilling, “Dry rubs are a great way to “spice” up your meats,” Coe says.
However, you want to be careful not to have the grill on too high. “This will allow the rub to add the flavor without burning,” he explains.
How to: Pull your meat out and add whatever seasoning or rub you like and let it rest for about 20 minutes. This allows the protein to warm up and temper itself. Coe feels this allows the protein to accept the rub better offering a better flavor profile and cooking experience.
Mix ingredients and apply to the meat.
Chef Coe likes to marinate meat for at least 24 hours. This allows the marinade to set into the protein and add the desired flavor.
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and begin to marinade.
(This recipe makes about 2 cups)
Mix all ingredients in a bow and begin to marinade.
A Must-Know Marinade Hack: A marinade can be reused at least one time as long as the marinade has been properly refrigerated. As soon as you are done applying the marinade, place it in the refrigerator.
We’ve all made grilling mistakes, but not this year, with these Grilling Tips for!
If fish is on the menu for the 4th, following these tips will prevent your fish from sticking to the grill while cooking it perfectly.
For a successful fish grill, Chef Coe encourages you to make sure your grill is hot, clean, and greased. “This will allow you to achieve great grill marks without overcooking the fish and making sure that it doesn’t stick.” He says. Plus, those grill marks can offer a confidence boost for the one cooking it.
Not all fish is grill-worthy – For the best outcome, choose Swordfish, salmon, halibut, bass, grouper, mahi, snapper, lobster, trout, shrimp, and scallops.
Keep these fish away from the grill: White flaky fish such as cod and haddock.
Just because you don’t have a grill (or even a backyard) doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy “grilling in” on the 4th. Have a look at these indoor grilling units that won’t break the bank.
Proctor Silex Compact Grill
This easy-to-use grill, cooks and grills food quickly and easily and is a perfect addition to the home, office, or apartment so you can enjoy the delicious taste of outdoor grilling any time you want.
Proctor Silex 2 in-1 Panini/Grill
This sandwich maker doubles as a grill that’s great for cooking burgers, chicken tenders, and vegetables to perfection, without taking up a lot of space. Perfect for 4th of July Cooking!