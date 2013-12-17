Sean Lowe, star of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” and fiancée Catherine Giudici presented a $10,000 donation on behalf of Hydroxycut SX-7 and GNC to One Warm Coat, a national non-profit organization whose mission is to provide outerwear to those in need. Located at a GNC store in Manhattan, New York, this fitness-fueled event marks the launch of the “Shed the Weight & Share the Warmth” campaign, a program encouraging people who lose weight to donate their old winter coats to people in need.

“I feel blessed to be in a position where we can spread the word about people that need coats in the winter and I’m happy that Hydroxycut and One Warm Coat teamed up and brought us on board,” said Lowe, Hydroxycut brand ambassador. “Hopefully it will create a buzz and encourage people to donate their coats.”

Coinciding with the charity donation was the release of Hydroxcut SX-7, a unique new brand that stands for super extreme seven ingredients including emerging supplements myristica and ecklonia.

“We are starting a line of seven ingredients that have the latest and greatest out of our research center,” said Vito Sanzone, Chief Marketing Officer of Iovate Health Sciences International. “This unique combination of myristica and ecklonia creates a very nice sensory experience that no other diet pill delivers.”

Lowe uses Hydroxycut to give him an extra boost in the gym. “Before I go to the gym, I take a few Hydroxycut and it gives me great energy, allowing me to sweat more, burn more calories and have a better workout,” said Lowe. “Hydroxycut allows me to do the things I need to do at a high level.”

In January, GNC will extend the campaign by requesting customers to text “WARM” to 80100 to make a $10 donation to One Warm Coat. GNC will also be offering a discount on Hydroxycut SX-7 on national store receipts.

Get shredded fast and join the effort to keep everyone warm this holiday season with One Warm Coat and Hydroxycut SX-7, launched exclusively at GNC stores in December.