CASTING CALL FOR MODELS

Olympia Expo

Friday 10am-1pm | Saturday 10am-12:30pm

Muscle & Fitness and Muscle & Fitness Hers Magazines are looking for fit, athletic and muscular males and females to use as models in upcoming issues.

Please wear gym attire

Men: Tank tops and shorts

Women: Sports bra and shorts

If you are unable to attend this casting call, please e-mail your information along with a digital photos to Erica Schultz, Photo Coordinator, mfmodels@muscleandfitness.com

Or send your information and photos to:

Erica Schultz, Muscle & Fitness Photo Coordinator

21100 Erwin Street, Woodland hills, California 91367

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE .PDF FLYER