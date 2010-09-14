Click here to enter!

Never having received a grade lower than an “A,” valedictorian Chris Johnson’s perfect record and Ivy League college dreams are threatened when a science experiment gone-wrong leaves him with an “F.” Desperate to fix his impeccable GPA any way he can, Chris strikes a deal with the Principal – one Saturday spent in detention in the woodshop will erase the grade from his record. But Chris realizes that he’s going to have to do a lot more than pick up a hammer to survive detention when he meets Mr. Madson, the ex-Army ranger (Ventura) who runs the woodshop, and the oddball group of students he has to spend the day with.

Filled with uproarious comedy and poignant life lessons, the endearing coming-of-age story also stars Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) and Don Davis (“Stargate SG-1”) in his last role. The WOODSHOP DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $14.99.

