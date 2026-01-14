Popular online coach Roynier Benitez recently took to Instagram to try the viral Goblet Squat Challenge, and he soon found that counting is just as difficult as repping when crushing those quads.

The concept is simple, but completion is anything but easy. To try it for yourself, grab a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell and hold it in a goblet position — around chin height. To begin you’ll perform 5 goblet squats before holding in the lower position for 5 seconds. If you have a partner, and it’s much more “fun” if you do, they can perform their squats while you pause. After holding, you’ll perform 4 squats and hold for 4, and so, on until you reach a single and final squat.

“Have you tried the infamous goblet squat challenge where I totally screwed up the count,” Benitez asked his 1.3 million Instagram followers as a video showed him struggling to keep up the numbers with his beautiful partner.

Why the Goblet Squat Challenge is Awesome for Building Legs

Aside from the bragging rights associated with being able to count down from five, this challenge can build serious muscle mass while improving mobility. Squats with a greater emphasis on the front of the body engage the quadriceps to a greater degree than traditional back squats. As you come up from the squat, be sure to drive your heels into the floor and try and find some explosive power for the lift.

The hold position, however, will tax your thighs, glutes, and lower back as you get to grips with stability and even build flexibility in the hips, ankles, and knees. Make sure to utilize a weight that is challenging, but you can make further modifications such as adding to the load total number of squats.

“Wait a minute… he did 3 at 4 and 2 at 3,” spotted one amused IG follower. “Another pointed out that Benitez should resist the temptation to rest the weight on his knees while in the lowered position. Of course, a challenge like this requires long term mastering, even by fitness professionals, but giving it a go is its own reward. “Awesome couple,” concluded another fan.

