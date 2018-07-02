The 5 Best Microwave Burritos, Rated by Taste and Nutrition

Gordon Ramsay would never serve one, but microwave burritos do the trick when you’re facing a time crunch or a lack of resources. Just watch out for salt overload.

“Microwave burritos are frozen food, and with all frozen food, you have to watch the sodium,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, Fl. “Look for burritos with less than 600mg of sodium. Anything much higher than that can lead to problems like dehydration and high blood pressure.”

As for which tastes best, M&F staffers rated five popular burritos from 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious).