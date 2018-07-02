Brian Klutch

The 5 Best Microwave Burritos, Rated by Taste and Nutrition

Which microwave burrito is tastiest? And which is healthiest? 'M&F' staffers investigate.

Muscle &amp; Fitness Senior Editor Shawn Donnelly thumbnail by
Brian Klutch
Gordon Ramsay would never serve one, but microwave burritos do the trick when you’re facing a time crunch or a lack of resources. Just watch out for salt overload. 

“Microwave burritos are frozen food, and with all frozen food, you have to watch the sodium,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, Fl. “Look for burritos with less than 600mg of sodium. Anything much higher than that can lead to problems like dehydration and high blood pressure.” 

As for which tastes best, M&F staffers rated five popular burritos from 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious). 

Brian Klutch
1. Evol Cilantro Lime Chicken

M&F Taste Rating: 2.89

Most staffers found this burrito to be lacking in flavor. “Just tastes really bland,” says Web producer Tom Briechle. But Agustines approved: “Very little sodium and a good amount of fiber and protein.”

Brian Klutch
2. Red's Steak & Cheese Burrito

M&F Taste Rating: 3.00

Staffers were split on this one. “I’d need a few Modelos in me before eating this,” says associate editor Andrew Gutman. The dietitian liked the protein but deemed its sodium—650mg—to be a bit high.

Brian Klutch
3. Amy's Cheddar with Beans & Rice

M&F Taste Rating: 3.56

Amy’s hearty flavor won staffers over. “I wouldn’t kick this burrito out of bed,” notes digital copy chief Andrew Corselli. And the dietitian loved its organic ingredients and whole-grain tortilla.

Brian Klutch
4. Glutenfreeda Beef & Potato

M&F Taste Rating: 2.89

While some folks found this burrito to be a bit tasteless, others liked it. “This has just enough flavor,” says senior video producer Sarah Pusateri. The dietitian knocked it for its 14 grams of fat but called it a solid gluten-free option.

Brian Klutch
5. Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala

M&F Taste Rating: 3.33

This street wrap earned mostly positive reviews. “I like the spice and texture,” notes digital editor Justin Fenner. “There’s some sweet heat.” The dietitian was less impressed. “It has 680mg of sodium,” says Agustines. “That’s a lot. And I wish the tortilla were whole grain.”

