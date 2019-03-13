50 of the Weirdest Things Uber Riders Left Behind

A LEGO wrestling belt, a “special” pizza costume, a bejeweled Elvis cape, and a Harry Potter magic wand—these are just a handful of the dozens of strange items Uber passengers have left behind as they rushed from one destination to another this past year, according to the company's annual Lost & Found Index.

Most people will typically forget their phone, a wallet, or keys, and while these items are a ubiquitous listing on Uber’s lost and found report, there are some more questionable items—think salmon head, 18k gold teeth, and 7-Eleven chicken tenders. This year’s "Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items,” according to Uber, include: phone, camera, wallet, keys, purse/backpack, clothing, glasses, headphones, vape/e-cig, and ID/license.

The report also broke down the days of the week that people are most forgetful (and by item) and the most “forgetful” cities in America. This year, East Alabama topped the list with the most forgotten items left in Ubers. Gallup, NM and Cookevill, TN were close runners-up at two and three, respectively. Mondays are also when people usually forget watches, and phones are left behind most on Saturday. Overall, riders are most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays between 11pm and 1am, according to the company.

But let's get back to the fish heads, dog tuxedo, and pounds of meat left behind in Ubers this year. Here's the list of The 50 Most Unique Lost Items: