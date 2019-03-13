Edge

50 of the Weirdest Things Uber Riders Left Behind

The ride service reveals the strangest forgotten objects in its annual Lost and Found Index.

Uber's 2019 Lost and Found Index
A LEGO wrestling belt, a “special” pizza costume, a bejeweled Elvis cape, and a Harry Potter magic wand—these are just a handful of the dozens of strange items Uber passengers have left behind as they rushed from one destination to another this past year, according to the company's annual Lost & Found Index.

Most people will typically forget their phone, a wallet, or keys, and while these items are a ubiquitous listing on Uber’s lost and found report, there are some more questionable items—think salmon head, 18k gold teeth, and 7-Eleven chicken tenders. This year’s "Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items,” according to Uber, include: phone, camera, wallet, keys, purse/backpack, clothing, glasses, headphones, vape/e-cig, and ID/license.

The report also broke down the days of the week that people are most forgetful (and by item) and the most “forgetful” cities in America. This year, East Alabama topped the list with the most forgotten items left in Ubers. Gallup, NM and Cookevill, TN were close runners-up at two and three, respectively. Mondays are also when people usually forget watches, and phones are left behind most on Saturday. Overall, riders are most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays between 11pm and 1am, according to the company.

But let's get back to the fish heads, dog tuxedo, and pounds of meat left behind in Ubers this year. Here's the list of The 50 Most Unique Lost Items:

  1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
  2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
  3. A photo of a New Years kiss
  4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
  5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
  6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
  7. Professional grade hula hoop
  8. Salmon head
  9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
  10. Birth certificate and social security card
  11. Star Wars skateboard
  12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
  13. A propane tank
  14. A tray of eggs
  15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
  16. Lego championship wrestling belt
  17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
  18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
  19. Breast pump with breast milk
  20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
  21. A shopping cart
  22. Ancestry kit
  23. Lotion and beard oil
  24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
  25. Small handmade cat puppet
  26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
  27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
  28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
  29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
  30. A special pizza costume
  31. A bird
  32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
  33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
  34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
  35. A mannequin
  36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
  37. A fog machine
  38. Japanese style mandolin
  39. Full fish tank with fish and water
  40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
  41. One Gucci flip flop
  42. Red Lobster takeout
  43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
  44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
  45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
  46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
  47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
  48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
  49. My dirty laundry
  50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
