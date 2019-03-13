50 of the Weirdest Things Uber Riders Left Behind

A LEGO wrestling belt, a “special” pizza costume, a bejeweled Elvis cape, and a Harry Potter magic wand—these are just a handful of the dozens of strange items Uber passengers have left behind as they rushed from one destination to another this past year, according to the company's annual Lost & Found Index.
Most people will typically forget their phone, a wallet, or keys, and while these items are a ubiquitous listing on Uber’s lost and found report, there are some more questionable items—think salmon head, 18k gold teeth, and 7-Eleven chicken tenders. This year’s "Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items,” according to Uber, include: phone, camera, wallet, keys, purse/backpack, clothing, glasses, headphones, vape/e-cig, and ID/license.
The report also broke down the days of the week that people are most forgetful (and by item) and the most “forgetful” cities in America. This year, East Alabama topped the list with the most forgotten items left in Ubers. Gallup, NM and Cookevill, TN were close runners-up at two and three, respectively. Mondays are also when people usually forget watches, and phones are left behind most on Saturday. Overall, riders are most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays between 11pm and 1am, according to the company.
But let's get back to the fish heads, dog tuxedo, and pounds of meat left behind in Ubers this year. Here's the list of The 50 Most Unique Lost Items:
- 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
- Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
- A photo of a New Years kiss
- 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
- A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
- Full set of 18k gold teeth
- Professional grade hula hoop
- Salmon head
- Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
- Birth certificate and social security card
- Star Wars skateboard
- Very important headband with peacock feathers
- A propane tank
- A tray of eggs
- White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
- Lego championship wrestling belt
- A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
- Ed Sheeran concert tank top
- Breast pump with breast milk
- Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
- A shopping cart
- Ancestry kit
- Lotion and beard oil
- Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
- Small handmade cat puppet
- Babe Ruth signed baseball
- White gold wedding band with diamonds
- McDonald’s visor and a large fries
- Harry Potter Magic Wand
- A special pizza costume
- A bird
- Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
- Cheer skirt with a lion head
- Yeezy boost 350 butters
- A mannequin
- Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
- A fog machine
- Japanese style mandolin
- Full fish tank with fish and water
- An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
- One Gucci flip flop
- Red Lobster takeout
- Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
- 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
- 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
- Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
- A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
- Deer antlers and a welding helmet
- My dirty laundry
- A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice