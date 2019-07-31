Edge
The Complete Guide To Barbells
From Swiss bars to knurling to tensile strength, here's everything you need to know about the almighty barbell.
Despite what your high school gym led you to believe, there’s more than one type of barbell. These days, more gyms, usually specialty ones like CrossFit and powerlifting facilities, feature a range of options—some specific to certain lifts, others more versatile. It’s enough to make your head spin. But with a little knowledge and some quality time handling the bars, you can take your workouts to the next level.
Below, we’re running through a baker’s dozen of barbells, from tried-and-true bars you’ll find in your standard big box gyms to some seriously innovative options that are newer to the market. We’ve also enlisted Brandon Smitley, a competitive powerlifter and co-owner of THIRST gym in Terre Haute, IN., to provide his expert tips on mastering each type of barbell.