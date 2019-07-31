The Complete Guide To Barbells

Glossary

BEARINGS & BUSHINGS: Mechanisms that sit between the sleeve and the barbell to reduce friction during spinning. Bearings allow for a faster and smoother spin and are found in specialty bars like Olympic weightlifting barbells. Barbells with bushings are pretty standard and commonplace in most gyms.

COLLAR: A piece of equipment that fits onto the sleeves of a barbell to secure the weight plates and keep them from slipping during a lift.

FINISH: The coating applied to the exterior of a barbell, with popular options including chrome and zinc.

KNURLING: The rough, textured pattern on the barbell that is designed for gripping during various lifts.

SHAFT: The middle portion of the barbell that falls between the sleeves.

SLEEVE: The ends of the bar where you load the weight plates.

TENSILE STRENGTH: The maximum amount of stress that a bar can take before fracturing or breaking. The tensile strength of barbells is typically rated in pounds per square inch (PSI), with the best bars scoring above 200,000 PSI.

WHIP: The bounce or flex that occurs in a barbell, which may be useful in certain lifts that benefit from momentum—for example, the transition between a clean and a jerk.

YIELD STRENGTH: The amount of weight it takes to permanently bend a bar. This is tested by adding weight to each end the bar until it bends to the point of permanent deformity.