'M&F' Radar: 5 Things Fit Guys Should Know in October 2018

As we speed toward October, here's what's on our minds.

With so many fitness-minded products and events in the mainstream, it can be difficult to sort through for the best of the best to complement your fit lifestyle. Luckily, we did the grunt work for you and rounded up the books, events, and products that should be on every fit guy's radar this month.

Watch: 'Venom'

The premise of this flick is wild. While investigating a sinister scientific company, reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) becomes host to an “alien symbiote” that gives him superpowers—ropes of sticky, sinewy goo that shoot out of his body without warning to beat up baddies—and battles for control of his soul. If the adrenaline-loaded fighting, running, and motorcycling in the trailer are any indication, Sony and Marvel have another monster hit on their hands. In theaters Oct. 5

Watch: MLB Playoffs

In baseball lately, power rules. Heck, there were 10 homers in the All-Star Game. And there should be plenty more this post-season, from guys like JD Martinez, Aaron Judge, and even Jose Altuve (pictured).

Various networks, beginning Oct. 2

Buy: Pakama Sports Bag

The brainchild of a German big-wave surfing champ, Pakama is a slick-looking backpack loaded with 10 pieces of gear that, alongside an app, enable you to per- form 500-plus exercises on the go. While we’re skeptical that resistance bands, a jump rope, a collapsible bar, and a few other items can single- handedly turn you into the next Ronnie Coleman, this thing could prove handy for maintenance workouts while traveling.

€129 (about $151); pakama-athletics.com

Read: 'Becoming Ageless'

Strauss Zelnick is the shredded, 61-year-old business exec known as “America’s Fittest CEO.” In Ageless, Zelnick reveals his proven tips for building strength, changing habits, and adopting a sensible diet—written with our own editor, Zack Zeigler.

$23; amazon.com

Watch: 'Bigger'

If it weren’t for Joe Weider, you wouldn’t be reading this magazine, and you might’ve never curled a dumbbell. So you’ll definitely want to catch this movie. Bigger tells the incredible true story of Joe and his brother, Ben—from their humble beginnings in Montreal to their launch of a fitness empire. Directed by George Gallo (Midnight Run) and featuring an all-star cast, Bigger promises to be pure delight for anyone who ever flexed.

In theaters Oct. 12

Comments