'M&F' Radar: 5 Things Fit Guys Should Know in October 2018

Watch: 'Venom'

The premise of this flick is wild. While investigating a sinister scientific company, reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) becomes host to an “alien symbiote” that gives him superpowers—ropes of sticky, sinewy goo that shoot out of his body without warning to beat up baddies—and battles for control of his soul. If the adrenaline-loaded fighting, running, and motorcycling in the trailer are any indication, Sony and Marvel have another monster hit on their hands. In theaters Oct. 5