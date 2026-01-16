Nick Walker is currently heading towards prep in the hopes of winning a second Arnold Classic title in the Men’s Open division this March, but the man they call “The Mutant” has no time for bodybuilders that remain in a constant bad mood because of a desire to stay super-lean all year round. Recently the big man explained his gripe during an Instagram reel for his almost 2 million followers.

“If you’re in prep, you know, four to six weeks out (from a competition), the odds are you’re not happy go lucky, I don’t care what anyone says,” shared Walker, who appreciates that low moods associated with fewer calories and decreased blood sugar levels is a recipe for becoming seriously bad company. Where he draws exception, however, is with those bodybuilders that choose to put friends and family through their negative aura on a more long-term basis. “But if you’re in everyday life, (and) you’re kinda acting like a d**che because you want to stay lean all of the time, you know, you should probably check yourself,” he implored. “Or if you are one of those people, like, ‘I gotta stay lean for the views,’ you’re staying lean for people who don’t give two f***s about you, that’s the reality of it,” he went on.

Why Nick Walker Says Staying Lean All Year Is a Mistake

“The people around you, that you surround yourself with, don’t want to be around you, cuz you’re an ass,” said Walker of the effect this obsession has on a bodybuilder’s personal life. “Pick and choose, when to be an A-hole, you know? I do believe, four to six weeks out, if you’re a little bit of a d**k, okay. You know, we get it, not a problem, we understand the lifestyle, but if you’re like that when you don’t even compete, you need a reality check, like, a big one. That’s what I say. Take a hard look in the mirror and figure out what’s important, and what’s not, you know? So, just my thought process.”

For his part, Walker remains positive ahead of the 2026 Arnold, and in another Instagram post, shared that his confidence has returned. “If there is anyone feeling some sort of way, feeling like they can’t find that groove or confidence within themselves, one thing I will say is don’t stop trusting yourself,” shared The Mutant. “No one knows yourself better than you do, no one knows what’s best for you better than you do, believe in yourself and trust your gut. And everything in time will come directly right back into place as it should.”

