At the start of the New Year you were optimistic about your lifestyle changes, but life has a way of derailing your goals. Since then, we as a nation have faced many challenging obstacles and we’re only a little over four months into 2020.

As fitness experts, we know and recognize that you’ll eventually fall off your routine – it’s bound to happen and that’s OK. Whether you’re injured or stuck inside thanks to a global pandemic, life can take priority over your fitness routine and any healthy lifestyle changes that you’d once hoped to achieve.

But it’s never too late to get back on the wagon. Even if you’ve spent a couple of weeks – or even a couple of months – training less and eating like crap, there are steps you can take now to help you get back into the swing of things. Or, if you’re looking to start making healthy lifestyle changes then these will work for you too.

Sometimes simply telling yourself to get back into the gym or to not eat that cookie isn’t enough. It helps to have a to-do list in front of you, small tasks you can complete that will inch you closer to your end goal.

That’s exactly what we’ve compiled for you – 10 changes you can start to make to help you start living a healthier lifestyle or get you back on track.