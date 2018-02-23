Training Tips for When You're On the Go

Trust us, we understand the sanctity of your home gym. But for almost all of us, there will be times—for work, for familial obligations, or otherwise—when we simply can't get there. After a few days of inactivity, one can often get pretty irritable and frustrated if they don't get a decent workout in. However, there are ways to ensure that you'll always be able to get a pretty good sweat going regardless of where you are.

1. Carry a training bag full of tools—bands, Fat Gripz, a jump rope, and an ab wheel—so you can work out in a small space or an ill-equipped gym.

Bands can be looped around machines or even attached to your weights. Fat Gripz make light dumbbells harder to hold. A jump rope and an ab wheel speak for themselves.

If you make an effort to have one or two of these versatile pieces of equipment on hand, you'll be able to make the most out of a tricky workout dilemma.

2. If you find yourself short on time while away, consider combining your cardio with your weight training.

All that really means is reducing your rest time and performing more circuits. You can guarantee your heart will be beating out of your chest, and you’ll be triggering the potential for plenty of fat loss, too.

This advice comes courtesy of Lee Boyce, C.P.T., a strength coach based in Toronto and the operator of Boyce Training Systems.