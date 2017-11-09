Watch: Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell Laugh at Terrible Dad Jokes

What's the best way to promote a dad-centric comedy? Why, with dad jokes, of course!

In the lead-up to Daddy's Home 2, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg appeared on All Def Digital for a game of "You Laugh, You Lose". The game consists of each star reading dad jokes, and, if the other person laughs, the person telling the joke gets a point.

As you can imagine, the jokes are pretty terrible. Though both Ferrell and Wahlberg end up laughing anyway. The battle ends up extremely close, but we won't spoil the outcome.

If you're hungry for even more dad jokes (for some reason), Daddy's Home 2 is in theaters on November 10.