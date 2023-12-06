Crispy weather calls for a few additions to your sneaker collection. Whether you’re a trail runner, bodybuilder, or everything in between, this fall collection will bring the heat to the autumn air.

From grippy treads for slick terrane to stylish and supportive sneakers to lift in, browse through and pick a pair (or two)!

MBT Colorado X

The outdoor-inspired design and functional technology of this best-selling shoe encompasses a medium-strong sole curve, providing ample cushioning and muscle activation for all-day everyday wear; with good shock absorption and breathability.

Buy them: $195, men’s and women’s, at mbt.com

Saucony Triumph RFG (Run for good)

The base of the Triumph RFG is made from corn — a renewable resource that limits the dependence on plastic, while the upper is made using plant-based dyes. The 80% natural rubber outsole is engineered to offer the same level of performance as the synthetic sole it replaces.

Buy them: $160, Men’s and Women at saucony.com

Reebok DMX Comfort

Buy them: $180, Unisex at reebok.com

The DMX cushioning in this pair moves air from heel to toe with every step to give you a springy feel underfoot. The top hosts a supportive knit upper with a padded tongue and Achilles heel pillow for added comfort. From the gym to the trails, these shoes will take you far.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23

With engineered air mesh upper provides comfort and breathability with 3D Fit Print for added structure this pair is soft, but not too squishy offering the perfect balance of comfort and stability.

Buy them: $140, Men’s and Women’s at brooksrunning.com

HOKA Stinson 7

Perfect for hiking lovers this pair is known as the Swiss army knife of shoes – thanks to its road-to-trail agility – the Stinson 7 cues up the perfect blend of plush cushioning and versatile traction. Made to conquer any terrain, you’ll find pavement, trail, and gravel.

Buy them: $170, Men and Women at hoka.com

New Balance Fresh Foam X1080v13

The v13 of this shoe offers a breathable yet supportive fit with an engineered mesh upper, for a more streamlined overall design, while the 1080 delivers top-of-the-line performance to every kind of runner.

Buy them: $165, Men and Women at newbalance.com

Vimazi Z20

Designed for runners, the Vimazi Z20 is optimized for agility, speed, and max energy efficiency allowing you to take full advantage of Autum-weather running.

Buy them: $175, Men and Women at vimazi.com

Adidas Samba OG

This closet (and classic) staple is perfect for your everyday lifting session of fall-time walks. Made with and soft, low-profile, soft leather upper, this comfy pair is perfect for in and out of the gym.

Buy them: $100, Unisex at adidas.com

Asics GT 2160

With sleek aesthetic and wavy forefoot sculpting, the GT 2160 combines both style and comfort perfect for lifting sessions or long hikes.

Buy them: $120, Unisex, at asics.com

Salomon XT-6

Preferred footwear of world-class athletes for ultra-distance races under harsh conditions, they now return with updated colors and materials, but the same level of cushioning, durability, and descent-control.

Buy them: $200, Unisex, at salomon.com

Vivobarefoot Modus Strength

No matter your sport—from mastering ultra-distance runners to conquering leg day, these monsters of the minimalist footwear category return with more colors, more comfort and the same amount of durability.

Buy them: $200, unisex, at vivobarefoot.com