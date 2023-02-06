If you made it through this past week’s frigid temperatures, you’re well aware that winter is far from over. Snow-covered ski slopes, wide-open winter trails, and frozen lakes all are indicators that backcountry sports season is still rolling. And if you want to stay comfortable and get the most out of your winter activities, building your arsenal of backcountry gear is key.

Beyond a new pair of boots and beanies, (which you can never have too many pairs of), there are plenty of practical winter items and backcountry gear that are often overlooked.

With that, Cathy Schwartz, Christy Sports store manager at Denver West shares some of the best winter items designed to keep you warm, safe, and comfortable all winter long. Who knows, you may be able to score some end of season bargains as well.