If you need a dose of motivation during the pandemic the world is going through—or any time, for that matter—look no further than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former pro wrestler turned global celebrity is constantly giving fans a reason to push harder, and today, that reason is the latest Project Rock collection with Under Armour.

The latest installment includes leggings, hoodies, shirts, shoes, bags, and more, all of which are made with Under Armour’s latest athleticwear tech. Those familiar with the previous drops know that the collection has enough neutrals and bold pieces to fill any gap in an athlete’s wardrobe.

Johnson took to Instagram to announce the release. Check out his post here:

“It’s felt like forever, but our time has come to rise up and create our new norm,” Johnson said in the video. “Take our first step. Complete our first rep. Progress starts with us.”

The athleticwear giant and literal giant have also committed a portion of the proceeds to a good cause. They’ll be donating to Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization that provides disaster relief to those affected by both domestic and international natural disasters. The organization partners military veterans with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions based on the skills they built upon during their time in service, giving them a chance to continue serving as they transition to civilian life.

The campaign also features Project Rock Global Ambassador Lindsey Vonn, whose incredible career and recovery from numerous injuries would inspire pretty much anyone to get after it.

The new collection can be purchased online at UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and through select global retailers now.