Even with a pandemic shutting things down around the world, celebrities are finding ways to keep working out and making sure they stay in shape during the quarantine. The worldwide situation has shut down production and delayed some of the biggest movies in the world, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Red Notice, Vin Diesel and John Cena’s Fast & Furious 9, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted, but it hasn’t stopped those stars from working on their physiques.

As we’ve previously shown you with their detailed workouts, stars like Johnson, Wahlberg, and the Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper know what it takes to build incredible physiques. But what happens when everything gets shut down? You can’t go to the gym like you used to, and you certainly don’t have in-person access to trainers and nutritionists.

Stars are adapting to the new situation and some – including Johnson and the legendary Sylvester Stallone – have been taking questions from fans and doing live videos, revealing some of their best fitness tips and nutrition advice.

Many celebrities are lucky enough to have insane home gyms and areas where they can work out, and they’re putting those at-home facilities to good use during this time.

So when Johnson’s movies like Black Adam and the aforementioned Red Notice come back into production, he’ll be ripped and ready to get back to work.

In the meantime, you can enjoy watching some of The Rock and Cena’s other badass movies at home to get excited for their upcoming projects.

Here’s a look at how some of the fittest celebrities are staying fit during the quarantine.