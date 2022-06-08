Father’s Day is coming, soon. And if it’s like every other year, you’ve probably planned to give dad the ultimate swag bag — but forgot — and instead will resort to handing out another restaurant-chain gift card.

But this year, when June 19 approaches, score for Dad some of these top M&F choices for his day — anything from ear-splittingly awesome earbuds to workout gear to even a cold (and low-cal) beverage to wash down all the awesome options.

Here are M&F choices for the best gifts to give Dad this Father’s Day.