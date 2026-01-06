The word association game is when someone gives you a word, and you’re supposed to say the first thing that comes to mind. If someone was to say, “new year resolutions,” then the first thing that many people would say is “losing weight.”

It’s true that one of the most popular self-commitments every January is weight loss, and it’s also true that those goals rarely last longer than a few weeks. In most cases, it’s all but forgotten after two weeks. Some experts say that focusing too much on the scale is a reason why those plans fail, but Frank Li feels that the issue may be deeper than that.

“We noticed many people trying to improve their health but lacking reliable tools to understand their bodies beyond just weight,” Li said. “This inspired us to create a smart scale that delivers clear, meaningful body insights and empowers users to go beyond the superficial and truly understand the inner workings of their bodies.

A Modern Twist On a Simple Tool

That inspiration was enough for Li to start his own company in 2021, and it led to the creation of RunStar scales. Like the basic versions, a RunStar scale will tell you what you weigh, but Li and his team found other ways to provide value and support to those that want to change their lives for the better.

“Our mission has always been to empower users with easy-to-understand health data. We aim to help people monitor their body composition more accurately at home and make informed lifestyle choices.”

Beyond the weight itself, RunStar scales can help users track other metrics such as body fat, water percentage, lean body mass, and even visceral fat. Those variables and statistics can also be tracked on their app, which will store the data and help show a broader perspective on someone’s overall health. The app connects to the scale via Bluetooth. According to Li, this could also help people be more successful on their fitness journeys because it can help them formulate better game plans.

Li explained, “Tracking multiple indicators helps users understand real progress (fat loss vs. water loss), train smarter by watching muscle trends, catch unhealthy changes early, stay motivated with measurable improvements, and utilize comprehensive data to make clearer decisions and drive better results.”

A New Scale For A New You in the New Year

RunStar has more than one scale to choose from, and the kind that a fitness enthusiast would use could be based on your goals. Beginners or people wanting to simplify their health could still go with a basic digital weight scale. However, he is a strong advocate for their four or eight electrode models because the data they provide is so useful, educational, and beneficial.

“This allows users to better understand how their daily habits — including physical activity, nutrition, sleep and recovery — influence their overall well-being over time.”

Li went on to explain that these metrics could be what those with New Year resolutions may need for 2026 to be the last year that they fail at pursuing weight loss goals.

“From a health perspective, this kind of ongoing feedback can be very effective. When users can see steady, meaningful changes beyond a single number on the scale, it helps reinforce positive behaviors and reduces the frustration that often leads people to give up.”

The team at RunStar is doing more than producing a new scale. As they finish their first five years in business, Li shared that they are establishing a new fitness community that can support each other while the company continues to push their own boundaries.

“We have big goals and high expectations for the brand over the next five years! Overall, we want to expand our global presence and build a stronger, worldwide RunStar health community.”

They are also going to do more than scales in the future. According to Li, the scale was not the culmination of RunStar’s journey. It’s the beginning.

“We also have big plans for launching more health-focused devices to continue to provide a more complete ecosystem for daily health management.”

For more information on RunStar and their variety of scales, visit their website.

Their apps are available on both the Apple and Google Play stores.