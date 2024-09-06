Reebok has announced a new partnership with Justin Fields, launching the 25-year-old Pittsburgh Steeler Quarterback’s first footwear collection, and it’s a step in the right direction when it comes to supporting athletes, and Field’s own charitable foundation.

Reebok say that the collection, inspired in style by the footballer’s “dominant energy and electric speed” will feature the brands established shoe iterations such as the Nano X4 ($150), FloatZig 1 ($130), as well as a special kids only Zig Dynamic 2.0 ($65), with model being equipped with custom sockliners with the mantra, “Evening the Playing Fields” emblazoned on them for good measure. The colorway will play homage to Justin Fields’ Ohio alma mater featuring black, red, and white.

“It’s an honor to launch the Justin Fields Collection with Reebok and continue our shared mission of supporting the next generation of athletes,” said Justin Fields in a press release. “The collection is designed to pay homage to my roots and the community around me.”

Reebok says that as part of the company’s Human Rights Now! ‘Evening the Playing Field’ 2024 story, the new collection will celebrates Field’s positive impact. His mission is to help strengthen communities through focused grant making and strategic partnerships in the areas of youth empowerment, scholastic achievement, health, wellness and leadership development. In tandem with the collection launch, Reebok will donate $30,000 to the Justin Fields Foundation to support and encourage future generations.

Justin Fields is helping communities one step at a time

Fields knows what it takes to put one foot in front of the other. He is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era with multiple 60+ yard rushing touchdowns and holds an NFL record for most rushing yards by a single game with the Chicago Bears against the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The elite athlete formed his foundation in 2023 and has benefitted great causes like the Special Olympics and local youth empowerment ever since. Talking to M&F, Fields said; “Supporting my roots and giving back to underserved communities is at the heart of everything I do. I’m so proud to launch my first collection with Reebok, a collection that directly benefits the Justin Fields Foundation to provide new opportunities to our youth.”

The exciting and inspiring new collection will launch September 12, 2024. “We’re proud to partner with Justin as he continues to uplift and inspire so many young athletes,” says Portia Blunt, SVP of Product, Creative Direction & Social Impact at Reebok. “At Reebok, it’s our goal to inspire human rights and human movement for all, and Justin absolutely champions that mission and takes it to new heights.”

For more information on the Jusitn Fields x Reebok collection click here!

For more info on the Justin Fields Foundation click here!