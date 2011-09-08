Phil Heath reviews the new NeuroCore super-concentrated pre-workout supplement from Team MuscleTech

September 8, 2011

https://youtube.com/watch?v=u579khIleFw

Preparing for an intense, focused and strength-fuelled chest-training session, Phil Heath takes a dose of NeuroCore – his favourite new super-concentrated pre-workout supplement from Team MuscleTech

https://youtube.com/watch?v=u0C3QO0LFyI

Feeling the full effects of new NeuroCore from Team MuscleTech, Phil Heath tears through one of his final chest-training sessions mere weeks out from the 2011 Mr. Olympia competition.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Vci-D3bWVgc

In the final part of our three-part series, Phil Heath concludes his intense chest-training session and gives a full supplement review on new NeuroCore. Hear Phil Heath talk about the pumps, strength, energy and focus he felt during his workout using this powerful new pre-workout supplement from Team MuscleTech