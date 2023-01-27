Scotty James is no elder statesman at 28 years old, but usually, athletes in his field are usually setting things up for their retirement. At just 15, James made his Olympics debut becoming the youngest Australian to compete at the Winter Games.

\Since that time, he’s dominated the half pipe for nearly a decade and has the hardware and accolades to boot: two-time Olympic medalist, seven-time X Games medalist, three-time world champion, and a US Open champion.

Thanks in large part to James’ early focus on his training, recovery, and nutrition, he’s still able to one-up his younger rivals. And there are no thoughts of slowing down anytime soon. Before he gets set to compete at the X Games Aspen SuperPipe Friday night on ESPN, James talked M&F through some of his necessities for both competition and practice—and fresh fruit survival.

Red Bull Helmet

It’s important to keep the head safe at all times! Especially when I’m in the pipe or park pushing the limits and testing out new tricks

Fire lens Tommy Hilfiger Goggles

These are very important when I’m on the mountain training and the sun it out. Visibility is huge on the mountain

Tommy Hilfiger Glasses

These are for the down time on the mountain or in transit to the mountain

Buy Tommy Hilfiger Modern Prep Sunglasses: $107 at Tommy.com

Theragun Pro

I always travel and use this pre and post training to keep me fresh, prepared and recovered.

Buy Theragun Pro: $499 at Therabody.com

SJ Neck/Head Warmer

I wear this under my helmet to protect me from the cold and sun. I have my own line that will be available for people to purchase soon!

Banana Holder

There is nothing worse than a squashed banana. I like to keep my snack safe when they’re moving around in my backpack.

Buy Banana Protector Box: $13.84 from Amazon.com

SJ Mitts

These are my game day competition mitts. These are my signature gloves that I wear in every competition. Not actually for boxing! These are my good luck charm.

Water

It’s important to stay Hydrated. Especially when you are at higher elevations, it’s crucial to drink a ton of water.

Wallet

You never know when you may need to buy something on the mountain.

AirPods

I love listening to music when I’m training and competing.

Buy AirPods (2nd Generation): $129 at Apple.com

Piz Buin Mountain SPF50+

The sun can be harsh in the snow as well as a lot of reflection from the snow. Protecting the skin is a must.

Buy Piz Buin Mountain SPF50+ Sun Cream + Lipstick: $9 at Perfume’s Club

Car Keys

Gotta get to the mountain somehow!

Lunch Box

It includes two chicken wraps for fuel on the mountain.

