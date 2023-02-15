Dwayne Johnson is back with a new Project Rock activewear line and this time he’s keeping it real with a nod to family and his brothers and sisters in iron. DJ’s “Family Collection” introduces a new colorway to its immensely popular Project Rock 5 training shoe, and new clothing designs were conceived in order to pay tribute to themes such as shared motivation and community. With both male and female apparel making up the Family collection, Johnson is joined by brand ambassador and World Cup alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn as they wear these new styles for the daily grind. M&F takes a look at a selection of the gear, made up of colors including teal and peach, to find out why you’ll once again be the hardest worker in the room.

Women’s Project Rock Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve Price: $50 Color: Peach Horizon / Black

Having been a proud member of Team Project Rock since 2019, Vonn can relate to the message behind the brand. “What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110% in everything that he does,” said the ski race legend back in 2019. “He basically stands for 100% authenticity and 100% effort.” Staying right up to date, Vonn can now be seen modelling the Project Rock Family range, including this lightweight, long sleeve, mesh top. The fit has been constructed so that it is neither too tight, nor too loose, making it ideal for staying agile inside or out. And, because of its semi-transparent appearance, this long sleeve can make for a cute addition to the new Family printed sports bra and leggings.

Women’s Project Rock Crossback Family Printed Sports Bra Price: $55 Color: Coastal Teal / Peach Horizon

This sports bra features the coastal teal accent combined with black to create a snake skin effect, and is complemented by brightly coloured trim to provide the same detail into your activewear that you put into each and every gym session. An updated interior design help to keep the pads in place during wearing or washing, and crossover straps on the back make this sports bra easy to throw on or off.

Women’s Project Rock HeatGear® Printed Ankle Leggings Price: $75 Color: Coastal Teal / Orange Topic

Round out the perfect outfit for pushing or pulling with the Family printed leggings. 4-way stretch material gives you the ability to move seamlessly while anti-odor technology deals with pesky microbes. Plus, patented HeatGear® fabric will regulate your temperature without weighing you down.

Men’s and Women’s Project Rock 5 Training Shoe Price: $150 Color options include the new White / Coastal Teal design

The PR 5’s have long been a staple of gymgoers kit bags around the world thanks to their durable and yet lightweight construction. A molded TPU heal-to-midfoot strap helps to stabalize your heel while allowing for forefoot flexibility. And, the UA HOVR™ cushioning returns energy, providing momentum for propelling you forward when needed the most.

“The Project Rock 5s are the most innovative training shoes we’ve ever made,” says Dwayne Johnson. “They give you power, energy, support with an amazing comfort level.”

Men’s Project Rock Heavyweight Terry T-shirt Price: $60 Color options: Black / Ivory, Ivory / Coastal Teal

Be a heavyweight, just like the WWE’s most electrifying superstar of all time, with this latest super-soft and comfortable tee. There’s a side-vent built into the hem and a loose feel to keep you unrestrained while smashing those plateaus.

Men’s Project Rock Woven Printed Shorts Price: $75 Color options: Black / White, Coastal Teal / Fade

As with the Family tee, stay loose while maintaining control in these ultra-light, 4-way stretch shorts that include an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. These shorts also feature an internal pocket for keeping track of your media and they come complete with a fluorine-free water repellent treatment.

“In Samoan culture, Aiga means family, but it symbolizes more than blood,” says Johnson. “It’s an unbreakable bond shared by your community and your people, that’s rooted in mana, regardless of what culture you come from or what color you are.”

