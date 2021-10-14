TODD SNYDER + CHAMPION MIDWEIGHT POCKET SWEATSHIRT

When looking for a go-to sweatshirt, you have an abundance of options — too many, really. Big-box stores, mom-and-pops, online retailers, and high-end boutiques all sell sweatshirts, ranging anywhere from $10 to a few hundred.

As with most things, when it comes to comfort, durability, and overall coolness in a sweatshirt, you get what you pay for. The value sweet spot here seems to be somewhere around $100-$150 — and in this range, New York designer Todd Snyder is always a top pick.

This particular one is a co-branded effort with sweatshirt icon Champion. It’s soft and insanely comfortable (thanks to the French terry cloth), has a non-frumpy tailored fit, and is built to last. It has some serious Rocky Balboa nostalgia going for it (particularly in the gray color), but it can also double as a casual sweater if you need it to (particularly in black or navy).

Purchase: $98 at ToddSnyder.com; available in 6 colors. Prefer a hoodie? Here’s the Todd Snyder hooded equivalent ($138).