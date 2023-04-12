Spring has officially sprung, and with a new season must come a fresh pair of training sneakers. After all, you’re most likely itching to get outside and enjoy the nice weather after a dark and chilly winter.

Spring is a great time to level up your fitness routine, take your workouts outdoors, or try something new in the world of fitness. With that, if you’re looking to take up running, hit the trails, take a hike, or introduce a new pair of shoes into your current lifting routine, these versatile, supportive, and stylish sneakers are all you need.

NAOT Galaxy

Best for: Promoting foot health (American Podiatric Medical Association accepted)

This lightweight, knit sneaker is podiatrist-approved, providing comfortable support and breathability. Crafted by hand in Israel using the highest quality materials and renewable resources, this pair is perfect for everyday walks, runs, and lifting sessions.

Buy them here: $165, at naot.com

Reebok Energy 4 Adventure Running Shoe

Best for: Slick roads and trails

Featuring the durability of trail runners combined with the lightweight responsiveness of road shoes, you can go from road to trail with ease and comfort in Reeboks Energy 4 Adventure Running Shoe.

Buy them here: $120, at reebok.com

Saucony Guide 16

Price: $140.00

Best for: Supportive Fit

Built to do it all and designed to cradle and contour your foot, this stylish sneaker features Saucony’s signature PWRRUN foam midsole for a softer stack of cushions, offering the brand’s most comfortable and supportive run yet.

Buy them here: $140, at saucony.com

OnCloud Cloudsurfer

Best for: Support and Comfort for Daily Exercise

Built for the smoothest ride ever and crafted with Cutting-edge CloudTec Phase™ midsole technology (that has never been seen before), this pair delivers an incredibly smooth ride and cushioned landing, as if you were exercising on the clouds.

Buy them here: $160, at on-running.com

Brooks Catamount 2

Best for: Trail Running

Hit the trails running and crank up the speed with these light sneakers featuring responsive cushioning, grippy traction, and a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency; everything needed for a safe and comfortable trail run.

Buy them here: $170, brooksrunning.com

Brooks Hyperion

Best for: Long-distance workouts

Log in the miles this spring in this responsive and supportive shoe which offers heal-to-toe traction and plenty of ultralight cushioning, to help absorb impact. The Brooks Hyperion midsole is configured with nitrogen-infused, lightweight DNA FLASH cushioning that returns energy adapting to your every stride.

Buy them here: $170, at brooksrunning.com