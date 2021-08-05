Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour have teamed up once again to drop the Project Rock Football Pack. Johnson may be known for crushing opponents in WWE ring’s with his electrifying People’s Elbow, but the world’s biggest movie star also played football while attending the University of Miami.

Now Johnson and Under Armour have collaborated to deliver a superior set of football products such as cleats, reversible mesh tops, hoodies, backpacks, and more. The collegiate-style gear — aptly named The Project Rock category — pays homage to his football roots At the U.

In preparation for the launch, Johnson returned to President William McKinley High School in Hawaii, to shoot video and promote his latest product line. It is a place that no doubt taught “The People’s Champion” many life lessons in his formative years.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, The Rock announced the arrival of The Project Rock Football pack by reflecting on his own successes and failures. “As a man who’s put his hands in the dirt,” says Johnson. “The lessons I’ve learned on the gridiron have been invaluable. Not because of my successes, but because of my failures.

“Because of my failure, my NFL dreams never came true.”

“Because of my failure, I am the hardest worker in the room.”

“And because of failure, I’ve learned that the hard work will always begin and end with me.”

Set on inspiring others to be the best versions of themselves, Johnson adds that “Sometimes it’s the dreams that don’t come true, that give us life’s greatest lessons.”

The football cleats, known as Project Rock Spotlight’s, have been designed to fit like a sneaker. Limited quantities will also feature the number 94, which which was Johnson’s jersey while at the University of Miami.

The Project Rock Football pack is available now at Underarmour.com.