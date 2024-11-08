Aside from serving and protecting their country, there are two things that many military veterans are passionate about—taking on new challenges and helping fellow heroes. A group of people who meet those qualifications will get a chance to do both by entering a very intense physical challenge: the 2024 Monster Mash.

The 2024 Monster Mash is not for the faint of heart. his race could be considered an Iron Man for tactical athletes. The first race took place in Montana in 2023 and included a HALO jump from a helicopter, a 10-mile swim, and a 200-mile ruck. The event was so grueling, many of those who took part in the first race were feeling the effects for up to months afterward. One entrant had even broken his foot upon landing from the helicopter jump—yet still managed to finish the grueling challenge.

One of last year’s race participants was Jonathan Wilson, who is both a Navy SEAL and founder and CEO of INVI MindHealth, an organization focused on helping veterans and first responders improve their mental health through technology advancements. Wilson had a personal and professional commitment to Monster Mash, and was proud to have finished it. However, he reported suffering several setbacks from the challenge.

“Last year, we had broken bones, blood feet, and I couldn’t feel my right thigh for six months from the nerve damage,” Wilson says.

Despite the physical setbacks, he was glad to have had the experience because it reminded him of what he has went through and is capable of pushing through now. It’s one reason why he’ll participating in this weekend event once again. “We put limits on ourselves, and the reality is that we can go far beyond those. I felt alive having gone through it.”

Sumner Ellis also works for INVI MindHealth—which bills itself as having a mission of “making the Invisible Visible”–as well as the Invisible Wounds Foundation, an organization that provides mental health support for veterans and first responders. Ellis was connected to this event by a friend who was working as a medic that had previous experience as a combat medic after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Ellis shared that this event and its cause has inspired him on multiple levels. He has seen firsthand what kind of difference the efforts make because that same friend was on 16 different medications before becoming a part of the movement.

“He has been off those medications, and he has not only been baseline but thriving,” he said proudly. Ellis joined the fold officially when Winters reached out to him in June 2024.

He proudly refers to himself as a “helping hand” when it comes to increasing awareness and making a direct difference.

“Ever since, we have been rocking and rolling,” he shared. “INVI MindHealth has been and continues to provide technology that we have out there to support veterans and first responders.”

2024 Monster Mash Details

This year, EXOS, the science-driven performance company. has also gotten involved and Ellis refers to them as a “very big ally in the mental health space.” The 2024 Monster Mash, will start in Scottsdale, AZ, on Saturday, Nov. 9, and it will conclude 24 hours later over 50 miles away through Cowtown Range and finish at the EXOS facility. The brave contestants will swim 5 miles, take on a 50-mile ruck run with 45 pounds, and perform a shooting evaluation. The details of the final component have yet to be announced.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, there will be a Veterans Day dinner afterward to celebrate and pay tribute to veterans. All the proceeds raised from the 2024 Monster Mash and the dinner will go to the Invisible Wounds Foundation. For the athletes taking part in this celebration of patriotism, this is more than a race. It is also a way to support fellow heroes while reminding themselves why they are among America’s finest.

According to Ellis, “All the funds will go toward suicide prevention research and giving veterans and first responders practical tools to maintain their mental health.”

Wilson will be taking part in this again and is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. Already having is preparing himself for the toll it will take.

“I’ve got chills just thinking about it. I’m nervous, excited to see my brothers and suffer alongside them for a good cause,” he said. “It’s gonna hurt like hell.”

You can scan the QR codes below to learn more about the Invisible Wounds Foundation and INVI MindHealth. You can also follow @invimindhealth on Instagram or go to