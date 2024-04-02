Whether you have a herniated disc, a previous injury, or simply tight and sore muscles, it is important to sleep on a mattress that helps alleviate your back pain. Finding the best mattress for back pain can be tough — that’s where we come in.

Side, back, and stomach sleepers may have different needs, so we’re here to help you find the best mattress for back pain, regardless of your sleeping position. Keep reading to learn more about the five best mattresses for back pain.

Summary of the Best Mattress for Back Pain

Benefits of Buying a Good Mattress

The best mattress for back pain can have several benefits:

Pain relief

Improved sleep

Temperature regulation

Longer Lifespan

Best Mattresses for Back Pain

1. Overall Best Mattress for Back Pain: Bear Elite Hybrid

Why We Love Them:

If you and your partner both struggle with back pain, then you’ll want a mattress that supports the both of you while also catering to your individual needs. Enter the Bear Elite Hybrid, a six-layer innerspring and memory foam mattress with an advanced coil system for targeted support, pressure relief, and durability. It is recommended for couples seeking a combination of comfort and support.

The Bear Elite Hybrid features breathable Celliant fiber, which helps manage heat overnight. The material absorbs your body heat so you and your partner both stay cool. Bear uses copper-infused memory foam, which wicks away excess body heat while offering ergonomic support for better spinal alignment.

Plus, the Bear Elite Hybrid’s individually encased coils react independently to changes in body pressure. So, when you move, your partner doesn’t feel it. This mattress also features reinforced edge coils, which help the strength and overall integrity of your mattress when sleeping close to the edge.

Customers say they wake up with far fewer aches and pains after sleeping in this bed. Those with lower back pain are especially fond of the zoned-lumbar support offered by the Bear Elite Hybrid. This mattress is even Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for its premium workmanship and comfort features. Sleep Foundation named it the Best Mattress for Back Pain in 2023, and NapLab chose it as the Best Hybrid Mattress in 2023.

The Bear Elite Hybrid comes in three firmness options: soft, medium, and firm. Back and stomach sleepers tend to prefer firm or medium-firm mattresses, while side sleepers with back pain appreciate the subtle cushioning offered by the medium option.

Pros:

Individually wrapped coils provide targeted support and back pain relief

Made with copper-infused memory foam for heat reduction and contour benefits

PCM helps diffuse body heat

Durable six-layer construction

Cons:

May have a slight odor when new

Specs:

Type: Hybrid mattress

Thickness: 14 inches

Firmness: Soft, Medium, Firm

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Learn more about the Bear Elite Hybrid today

2. Best Hybrid Mattress for Back Pain: Helix Midnight Luxe

Why We Love Them:

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a six-layer medium-firm mattress that responds to your movement, offering pressure relief and support throughout the night and is often rated one of the best mattresses on the market. The lumbar area is specially contoured to follow the outline of your back. This memory foam hybrid mattress also offers a GlacioTex Cooling Cover option, which helps hot sleepers dissipate body heat.

If you’re concerned about the environment and chemical exposure, you’ll love the Helix Midnight Luxe. It’s CertiPUR-US certified, which means it is guaranteed not to contain any harmful chemicals. Plus, the cooling cover is hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for sensitive skin.

This mattress comes with a 15-year warranty. It’s assembled in an Arizona factory and shipped straight to your door, which helps minimize fuel consumption. Plus, you get a 100-day trial, which gives you plenty of time to decide whether this is the right mattress for you. If you don’t love it, you can return it, free of charge.

Pros:

Designed with a six-layer construction that provides targeted pressure relief and support

Offers premium foams that alleviate back pain and promote spinal alignment

Backed by a 15-year warranty

Comes with an ultra-breathable, moisture-wicking TENCEL™cover

Cons:

May not be the best fit for plus-size stomach sleepers

Specs:

Type: Hybrid mattress

Thickness: 13.5 inches thick

Firmness: Medium

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King, California King, RV King

Learn more about Helix Midnight Luxe today



3. Best Mattress for Side Sleepers with Back Pain: Nolah Evolution

Why We Love Them:

Side sleepers with back pain can have a particularly difficult time finding a mattress to suit their sleeping position. But the best mattress to help side sleepers with back pain is the Nolah Evolution mattress. This seven-layer hybrid mattress features zoned foam that’s perforated for a plush feel, targeted flexibility, extra support, and enhanced responsiveness. Plus, the Tri-Zone coils are grouped in three different zones for optimal spinal alignment and superior edge support.

The Nolah Evolution mattress is 15 inches thick, which is thicker than most hybrid mattresses. We also love that it comes in three different firmness options. Side sleepers often prefer the Plush or Luxury Firm options, while back and stomach sleepers benefit from the Luxury Firm or Firm versions. Reviewers who sleep on their side say this supportive mattress makes them less reliant on extra pillows for support. Several reviewers also mention needing massages less often after switching to this bed.

Do you get warm at night? If so, you’ll love the Nolah Evolution’s cooling Euro topper. It’s highly breathable and designed with a dedicated, heat-escape gusset.

Nolah uses CertiPUR-US certified foam. This mattress is GREENGUARD Gold Certified and fiberglass-free. It’s won numerous awards from publications including Good Morning America, Forbes, and Wired. Sleep Foundation even named it Best Mattress for Side Sleepers in 2024.

Pros:

Seven-layer construction for support

Features a Cooling Euro Topper

Superior edge support

Tri-Zone coils for optimal spinal alignment and back pain relief

Cons:

May not fit some bed frames

Specs:

Type: Hybrid mattress

Thickness: 15 inches

Firmness: Plus, Luxury Firm, Firm

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Split King

Learn more about the Nolah Evolution today



4. Most Comfortable Mattress for Back Pain: Leesa Sapira Hybrid

Why We Love Them:

If comfort is your priority, we recommend the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress. This six-layer hybrid mattress is made with premium memory foam for pressure relief, particularly around your joints.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress is great for freedom of movement because you won’t sink as far into the mattress as you would on a mattress entirely made of memory foam. At the same time, the individually wrapped springs help with spinal alignment for back pain relief. Since the springs are so carefully wrapped and placed, they resist motion transfer, so you won’t bounce your partner off the bed.

The Leesa Sapira is a medium to medium firm mattress. It has a bit more “give” than a firm mattress, which is side sleepers with back pain love it so much. It also comes with a cover made to distribute heat and moisture for all-night comfort.

This mattress for back pain is made from eco-friendly materials. The base support foam is CertiPUR-US Certified. Plus, the mattress is protected by a chemical-free, fiberglass-free barrier to limit your exposure to harsh chemicals. Plus, this bed ships to your home directly from the Dream Factory, which helps save shipping resources. Customers can even choose to have their old mattress removed when their Leesa Sapira Hybrid is delivered. This medium-firm mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

Mattress Advisor named it Top-Rated Hybrid Mattress and New York Times’ Wirecutter deemed it Best Hybrid Mattress.

Pros:

Superior pressure relief

Individually wrapped coils enhance support

Made with CertiPUR-US Certified foam

Comes with cooling cover

Cons:

Only available in one firmness

Specs:

Type: Hybrid mattress

Thickness: 11 inches

Firmness: Medium, Medium Firm

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Learn more about the Leesa Sapira Hybrid today



5. Best Firm Mattress for Back Pain: Plank Firm Luxe

Why We Love Them:

If you’re looking for something firm to relieve pressure points, this is the best mattress you’ll find. Some people with back pain find that a firm mattress offers them the most comfort and support and is therefore the best mattress for back pain. Heavier people often prefer a firm mattress, as do some stomach sleepers. In cases such as these, we suggest trying the Plank Firm Luxe Mattress. This flat, firm mattress features a hybrid construction for a secure and supportive night’s sleep.

The Plank Firm Luxe Mattress is made with very high-density memory foam, which offers comfort to your body without compressing too much. Inside, it has individually encased coils, which not only support your body but also help isolate motion and enhance your comfort level. You can flip the mattress over. One side is firm, and the other is extra firm. Some customers with back pain like sleeping on the extra firm side when their back pain is flaring up, and then switching back to the firm side when they are feeling better.

This firm mattress is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). They praise this bed for its high level of lumbar support and its ability to reduce spinal stress. Reviewers with herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and other diagnosed conditions that cause back pain say this bed offers them the ultimate pressure relief and pain relief.

While this mattress is constructed using modern technology and materials, the theory behind its construction is anything but new. The Plank Firm Luxe was inspired by Tatami mats, which the Japanese have used for sleeping since ancient times.

Plank designed this mattress with hot sleepers in mind. Its foam has an open-cell construction to help dissipate heat. Plus, the coil core enhances airflow through the mattress. If desired, you can even add a GlacioTex Cooling Cover to your order.

Pros:

Flippable

Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association

Designed for motion isolation

Breathable and cooling materials

Cons:

May be too firm for some customers

Specs:

Type: Hybrid mattress

Thickness: 13.25 inches

Firmness: Firm, Extra Firm

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split Cal King, Short Queen, Short King, Olympic Queen, RV King (70″ x 74″) or RV King (70″ x 80″)

Learn more about the Plank Firm Luxe today



How We Picked the Best Mattresses for Back Pain

Finding the best mattress for back pain was not easy — we only want to recommend products that will improve your sleep quality. Here some things we considered:

Quality of Materials

We closely examined materials in each of these mattresses for back pain, and made sure to only recommended the highest-quality ones.

We also considered the eco-friendliness of each mattress. In most cases, the mattresses we selected are made with CertiPUR-US Certified materials, which are better for health and for the planet.

Customer Reviews

When reading reviews, we paid the closest attention to those from customers with a history of back pain. We focused on reviews that detailed how the customers’ back pain changed after sleeping on the mattress. We also looked for reviews from customers with varying sleep positions to make sure we were recommending a supportive mattress for every sleep position.

Attention to Detail

These companies went above and beyond to include little features that make a big difference in comfort and back pain relief. For example, some of these beds have copper-infused memory foam, which is a great material for heat dissipation and antibacterial properties. Others have enhanced lumbar support to manage lower back pain.

Company Reputation and Policies

The best mattresses for back pain, shoulder pain, neck pain, and hip pain are made by companies that care about their customers. This is often illustrated by things like customer service, shipping policies, sleep trials, and warranties.

How To Find the Best Mattress for Your Needs

Mattress preference is individualized, so it’s important to consider your needs when selecting a mattress. The best mattress can reduce your back pain, but the wrong mattress may aggravate it.

Mattress Size

Mattress size isn’t just about fitting your current bed frame. Here are the different mattress sizes:

Twin: 38″ x 75″

38″ x 75″ Twin XL: 38″ x 80″

38″ x 80″ Full: 54″ x 75″

54″ x 75″ Queen: 60″ x 80″

60″ x 80″ King: 76″ x 80″

76″ x 80″ California King: 72″ x 84″

Mattress Firmness

Mattress firmness is a matter of preference. Not sure if you want a firm or soft mattress to keep your spine aligned? Try visiting a mattress store and lay on a few. Lay on a soft mattress, a medium soft mattress, a medium firm mattress, a really firm mattress, or even a luxury firm model for at least 10 minutes.

If visiting a mattress store in person is not an option, then consider the following factors and how they may influence your preferences in terms of mattress firmness:

Back and Joint Pain

Sleeping Position

Body weight

These things can determines whether you want a medium-firm mattress for back pain and pressure relief, or if you need a softer bed for pressure point relief and a good night’s sleep.

Mattress Thickness

A thicker mattress is often the better choice for back pain sufferers. Thicker mattresses tend to contain more layers of materials that are designed to alleviate your pressure points and reduce lower and upper back pain.

Make sure you examine your bed frame and make sure it can accommodate a mattress of your chosen thickness. Some bed frames cannot accommodate the thickest mattresses for back pain. In this case, you’ll either need to order a new bed frame or pick a thinner mattress.

Breathability

Before you order a certain mattress, check what features it has to improve heat dissipation, especially if you sleep hot. Some mattresses are made with super-breathable memory foam to help keep you cool. Others have interior coils to distribute heat and increase airflow.

If you’re a hot sleeper, then you’ll want to find a mattress with these features. Even if you don’t sleep hot, cooling features and breathability are still important if you sleep with a partner.

Materials

Look into the quality of the materials used to make a traditional or organic mattress. You want to avoid any materials that give off too many volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, as these can be bad for your health and for the environment. A good place to start is to check that the mattress you’re considering is CertiPUR-US Certified. This ensures the mattress materials meet strict standards in terms of emissions and durability.

Sleeping Position

Look for mattresses that are recommended for people who share your sleeping position. For instance, if you sleep on your side, a mattress that gets great reviews from other side sleepers with back pain is likely a good choice. Similarly, stomach sleepers with back pain may want to focus on mattresses that are well-liked by other stomach sleepers with back pain.

You also want to pay attention to mattress firmness, as back and stomach sleepers may benefit from different ones. Plus, combination sleepers may have different needs entirely. Some organizations and media outlets give awards to mattresses that exceed expectations for customers with various sleeping positions.

Guarantees and Warranties

The best mattress companies offer good guarantees, warranties, and sleep trials. A sleep trial allows you to return your mattress within the trial period if you don’t like it.

A long, comprehensive warranty is also a good sign that a company is confident in the quality of its mattresses. A company wouldn’t offer a 10-year warranty on a mattress for back pain if they didn’t think it would last 10 years!

Delivery and Setup Options

Mattresses are big, especially if you choose a king or queen-size mattress. So setup services can come in handy. Companies may send a small team to carry the mattress inside and set it up for you. Sometimes, they’ll even remove and dispose of your previous mattress at the same time.

Types of Mattresses

While there are many different types of mattresses, most of them tend to fall into one of the four following categories:

Innerspring mattresses: An innerspring mattress has a core made from metal springs. They tend to be more affordable than hybrid or memory foam mattresses.

An innerspring mattress has a core made from metal springs. They tend to be more affordable than hybrid or memory foam mattresses. Memory foam mattresses: You may be wondering: are memory foam mattresses good for back pain? A gel memory foam mattress conforms to your body to offer support. It’s become a more common mattress material over time.

You may be wondering: are memory foam mattresses good for back pain? A gel memory foam mattress conforms to your body to offer support. It’s become a more common mattress material over time. Hybrid mattresses: Hybrid mattresses combines innersprings with memory foam. With a hybrid mattress , you should have fewer issues with heat retention.

Hybrid mattresses combines innersprings with memory foam. With a , you should have fewer issues with heat retention. Latex mattresses: Latex mattresses are the cheapest option available, and for good reason. While they are inexpensive and easy to clean, latex mattresses don’t have much to offer in terms of back pain relief.

FAQ

How long does a mattress last?

Mattresses last about 7 to 10 years, on average. There are a few factors that influence how long a specific mattress will last, like:

Mattress type

Material quality

Sleeper’s weight

Sleeping practices

How often should you replace your mattress?

At a minimum, you should seek to replace your mattress every ten years. However, in some studies concerning back pain and mattress replacement, researchers consider mattresses that are five years old or more “older beds.” In these studies, participants with back pain often notice an improvement in their back pain when replacing beds that are between 5 and 10 years old. So, you may want to consider replacing your mattress more often if you are someone whose back pain is heavily impacted by your sleeping surface.

How do I get rid of my old mattress?

There are a few ways to get rid of your old mattress. The easiest approach is to order from a mattress company that offers free white glove delivery and will pick up and remove your entire mattress when they deliver your new mattress for back pain. Most companies who offer this haul-away service will recycle the mattress, if possible.

If your mattress is less than 10 years and, is in good condition, and is simply not a good fit for your back pain, then someone else may be able to use it comfortably. In this case, look for charities in your area that accept used mattresses. Most will pick your mattress up if they decide it’s good for their needs.

Another option is to call your town or municipality and ask about large item disposal protocols. You may be able to put your mattress at the curb on certain days, and the municipality will pick it up and dispose of it. If you decide to go this route, don’t dispose of your old mattress until your new mattress for back pain arrives. You don’t want to be left without a bed if your new mattress for back pain comes a day late.

Conclusion

Whether you want a firmer mattress or a softer mattress, you deserve one that makes your back pain better, not worse. In most cases, a hybrid mattress is a better choice than an all-foam mattress. These top-quality mattresses give you the best of both worlds: the contouring comfort of memory foam, plus the support and pressure relief of coil springs. If you’re looking for a pressure-relieving mattress to ease your back pain and boost sleep quality, you can’t go wrong with one of our picks. We’re confident the best mattress for back pain is on this list.

