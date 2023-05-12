Chong Xie, founder of Hyperarch Fascia Training, has been making waves in the fitness industry with his innovative approach to training the body’s connective tissue. Based in New York, Chong is driven by a passion for understanding the human body and helping people achieve their athletic goals.

Born to Chinese immigrant parents, Xie credits America for giving him the opportunity to excel in both business and his research into fascia training. He’s a certified corrective exercise specialist with a bachelor’s in computer science, using his educational background to maximize technology use in his fascia work.

“My pursuit for fascia research is due to my obsession and curiosity of the human body and relentless pursuit to winning,” Chong says. Fascia is the connective tissue that encompasses and is intertwined with muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Xie’s journey began with a deep-felt passion for understanding the human body and its limits. After experiencing knee pain that wouldn’t subside and trying “mainstream methods of strengthening my quads with no success.” He knew there had to be another way. “It was my friend, Peter, who, despite having less muscle mass, was able to perform at a high level without any problems, that piqued my interest in fascia. At the time, fascia wasn’t even mainstream medical research yet, but I delved into it and discovered the potential it held for athletic performance. ”

This led to the creation of Hyperarch Fascia Training, a business that has revolutionized athletic training and recovery.

Today, Chong Xie is one of the foremost experts in the field of fascia training and has helped countless athletes and fitness enthusiasts improve their health, mobility, and performance.

“Functionally, it is the tissue that makes us the form of what we are. Fascia is a container, and it’s the integrator,” he says. “Fascia training is really training the connective tissue of the body, which is essential for overall health and athletic performance.”At Hyperarch Fascia Training, Xie combines his expertise in fascia with cutting-edge training technology techniques to help clients achieve their goals, like utilizing live EMG suits to measure neurological responses in trainees.

“We work with everyone from professional athletes to people who are just starting out on their fitness journey, to kids who want to get D1 scholarships,” he says. “Our approach is based on individualized training programs that are tailored to each client’s specific needs and goals.” Chong’s commitment to his clients is evident in the results they have achieved. He’s worked with top athletes, including 2x UFC World Champion Zhang Weili and Junior World Decathlon Champion Gabriel Emmanuel, and his program is making a real difference in the world of fitness and athletic training.

“I’m in the best shape of my life thanks to Coach Chong’s training,” says one client on Instagram. “His expertise and dedication have helped me take my performance to the next level.”

For Chong, the most rewarding part of his work is seeing his clients succeed.”I love working with people who are dedicated to achieving their goals,” he says. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see them make progress and achieve things they never thought possible.”

Through hard work, dedication, and focus on innovation within his industry, Chong Xie has built up an impressive reputation for himself. His story is inspiring and showcases what can be achieved when you apply dedication and focus on innovation.

