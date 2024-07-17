With increasing awareness of its significance, many advancements in the sports recovery industry are aimed at enhancing athletes’ performance and overall well-being. To be frank, optimizing sports and exercise recovery is as important as the training itself. Technology-driven recovery tools, such as cryotherapy and compression garments, are becoming staples for athletes seeking to reduce muscle soreness and improve circulation. Recognizing this need, Adam Cardona founded Elite Healers Sports Massage in 2019 in New York City to deliver exceptional massage experiences tailored to individual recovery needs.

Nutrition is a major player in the process of recovery. The consumption of protein-rich foods, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory supplements help repair tissues and reduce inflammation. However, quality sleep is perhaps the most powerful recovery tool. Research highlights that sleep deprivation can impair muscle recovery, reduce cognitive function, and increase injury risk. This should prompt athletes to prioritize sleep hygiene and use tools like sleep trackers to optimize their rest.

Massage therapy has a proven track record. A study published in the Journal of Athletic Training found that it can significantly reduce muscle soreness and improve recovery in athletes by increasing blood flow and reducing muscle tightness. The study also highlighted how massage therapy helps reduce muscle tightness by targeting and alleviating specific areas of tension and muscle knots. This reduction in muscle tightness alleviates immediate discomfort and significantly improves overall flexibility and range of motion. Athletes who maintain greater flexibility and muscle suppleness are less likely to suffer from strains and sprains, reducing their risk of injuries.

Think the benefits stop there? Massage therapy also offers many physiological effects: it increases blood circulation, delivers more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles, and helps remove metabolic waste products, such as lactic acid, that accumulate during intense exercise. This form of therapy has been a crucial component of many professional athletes’ training and recovery regimens, such as LeBron James and Michael Phelps.

The former, LeBron James, is one of the most renowned basketball players and a heavy incorporator of massage therapy into his recovery routine. Known for his longevity and consistent performance, he credits massage therapy as a key factor in maintaining his physical health and preventing injuries. Similarly, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, used massage therapy as a vital part of his training regimen. Phelps received regular deep tissue massages, on and off-season, to help recover from intense training sessions and competitions. This largely helped in reducing muscle soreness, improving flexibility, and preventing future injuries.

While traditional one-time massage sessions offer temporary relief, there is growing recognition of the benefits of program-based therapy for long-term recovery. Elite Healers Sports Massage utilizes this approach to address an individual’s specific recovery needs.

Unlike typical massage services, Elite Healers offers comprehensive therapy programs tailored to individual needs, addressing chronic issues and promoting sustained health improvements. Each program is designed based on the individual’s specific needs, ensuring that the therapy addresses the root causes of pain and discomfort.

The benefits of committing to a multi-week therapy plan at Elite Healers are manifold. Regular sessions over an extended period allow for a cumulative effect, where each session builds upon the previous one, leading to more profound and sustained results. Clients often report enhanced performance, reduced injury risk, and overall better health.

Therapists at Elite Healers use a variety of techniques tailored to the client’s evolving needs. These include deep tissue massage, myofascial release, and trigger point therapy, all aimed at reducing muscle tension, improving flexibility, and enhancing circulation. This comprehensive approach not only addresses immediate pain but also works to prevent future issues.

“We have really been focused on a treatment plan, a long-term game plan, to not only help with recovery from athletic training but also from aches and pains and injury recovery,” said Cardona. “So, instead of just one session to feel a little better, we make a plan to get someone out of back pain or running faster. We do this over a few weeks-long programs to get the individuals to reach a greater goal.”

Elite Healers caters not only to athletes but also everyday people looking to recover from the demands of life. Scheduling massages one or two times per week allows the Elite Healers team to make progress on tension, scar tissue, or other issues without letting too much additional tension or dysfunction build up between visits. “The key here is in those consistent sessions being really close with one another so that your tension and compensation patterns don’t have time to build back up,” said Cardona.

As the field of sports and exercise recovery continues to evolve, the emphasis on long-term and holistic approaches becomes increasingly important. Program-based therapy at establishments like Elite Healers Sports Massage provides a compelling alternative to one-time treatments, offering clients a pathway to sustained health and improved athletic performance.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.