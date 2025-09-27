Future, a virtual personal training app, is changing how we leverage technology and remote fitness without losing the human element. It connects you with real coaches, in real time, across time zones.

Instead of slamming you with a few pages of PDFs of exercises, your trainer learns about you, builds a personalized plan, pivots if needed, and then holds you accountable and consistent. Even if you’re at a hotel and not sure where to get your workout in, your coach will check what they’ve got, so you can stay on track even on your trip.

And when it comes to options, Future has you covered with over 2,000 guided exercises inside the app. A wide variety from pure bodyweight moves to advanced lifts with full gym equipment. No matter where you are, your program adapts.

What You Get

At first sight, Future might look like just another “fitness app” that gives you a program, but I’d invite you to see it as a personal trainer matchmaker. You’re getting a coach in your corner, adapting with you, listening to your questions and concerns, challenging you, and keeping you accountable, so throwing in the towel won’t be an option.

A Personal Coach You Choose

Future’s roster includes coaches with a wide range of credentials from Harvard grads and D1 coaches to Olympic trainers, and athletes across many disciplines. Each coach has a profile where you’ll see their background, expertise, and coaching style, so you can choose someone who fits your goals and personality.

A Personalized Roadmap

Your coach learns your goals, your schedule, your access to equipment, even your injury history, and adjusts your plan over time. For lifters, athletes, and serious weekend warriors, personalization is key. Coaches dial in volume, intensity, and recovery based on your smart watch data and life circumstances. That means no cookie-cutter hypertrophy blocks that ignore your central nervous system, joints, or even travel plans. Whether you’re building muscle, chasing fat loss, or training for your first 5K, your roadmap evolves with you.

Daily Accountability

Future makes it seamlessly easy to check in with your coach. This means texts, video notes, and feedback that make your program a living, evolving conversation. Over time, you’re building and nurturing a relationship with your coach, which helps create a strong foundation of trust. It’s fair to say that Future turns workouts from a chore into something you look forward to because consistency is easier when training feels fun and it’s done with a person you get along with. And at the end of the day, it’s the kind of ongoing dialogue that makes skipping feel harder than showing up.

A Frictionless App Experience

The app itself is sleek, simple, and intuitive. No endless menus, no clunky design. It feels Apple-level polished, (no surprise, since Future Founder and CTO Justin Santamaria, is a 10-year Apple veteran who helped build iMessage and FaceTime). That ease of use matters because when you’re one minute away from skipping your workout, the last thing you want is a confusing interface standing in your way.

One of the most effective ways I’ve ever changed behavior and stayed consistent with a plan is by seeing my progress in real time. Future gets this and has built motivation into its core design. Beyond showing you workouts, the app puts your goals and results front and center. That constant feedback keeps your eyes on the prize and shows you that you’re heading in the right direction.

Backed by the GOAT

When I saw that Future partnered with Tom Brady through Autograph earlier this year, it made me see that this wasn’t a startup that would fade in a couple of years. That partnership didn’t only bring on the GOAT himself as Co-Chairman of the Board, but Autograph Athlete Advisors like Simone Biles and Usain Bolt too. If Future’s good enough for them, you know it’s legit. Brady’s entire legacy is built on longevity, recovery, and relentless consistency, which are the same pillars Future is betting on. His involvement may just be your signal that Future’s model is designed for those who want results that last.

Cost

Future runs $50 for your first month, then jumps to $199/month after that. It’s not a small investment, but when stacked against $100-$150 for a single in-person training session, it’s a fraction of the cost for four weeks of daily coaching. And if you’re skeptical, you can cancel anytime within the first 30 days for a full refund.

To sweeten the deal, as a Muscle & Fitness reader, you’ll get 75% off your first month. That means you can test-drive Future for less than the price of a single training session. Just use this link or enter the code “muscleandfitness” at checkout. If accountability really is your missing link, this is the lowest-risk way to find out.

The Bottom Line

Is Future worth it? Whether you’re training for a sporting event, or for longevity and the ability to move with vitality as you age, you know that as different seasons of your life come along, your training needs to adapt too. Having a coach in your corner, or in this case, at your fingertips, who knows how to shift and pivot is key to steering clear of plateaus, staying injury-free, and building strength for life. Also, if you know accountability is the missing link in your progress and want cutting-edge elite coaching without paying $100+ an hour, this app is a game-changer.

All the greats have coaches. Brady. Bolt. Biles. There’s only so far you can go on your own. At some point, the difference between plateauing and pushing into new territory is having someone in your corner who won’t let you settle. Future gives you that right in your pocket.

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.