My name is Dr. Ali Kazemi. I am a board-certified gastroenterologist and am passionate about getting the word out about the importance of gut health and how it impacts the entire body, including maintaining a healthy weight.

At some point in everyone’s life, one will experience digestive issues. It could be as simple as a meal that doesn’t agree, but it could also be something a little more complex, such as an imbalance of gut microbiome or another type of gut dysbiosis.

While some of my patients have gastrointestinal ailments that require medical treatment, many of the gut issues people struggle with can easily be addressed with a few changes in their diet and possibly a proper supplement protocol.

Today, I want to tell you about the three gut health supplements I endorse and recommend to all my patients. It’s called the Complete Gut Health Stack by Inno Supps.

This stack is amazing because Inno Supps took the guesswork out and provided a revolutionary 3 step process that will help you optimize your overall gut health and enhance weight loss!

In this article, I will go over…

The three supplements in the stack: Inno Cleanse, Inno Gut Protect and Inno Gut Restore.

How each product works together to dramatically improve digestion, relieve bloating and occasional constipation, enhance weight loss, supercharge energy levels, strengthen the immune system and improve mood and mental clarity.

The science-backed ingredients in each supplement and why I believe they can revitalize your digestive health.

Who Inno Supps is and why they are a trusted and safe company.

Inno Supps Complete Gut Health Stack Review



I stand by Inno Supps products because they’re natural and made with the highest quality ingredients. They are also free of artificial fillers, flavorings and sweeteners. This is important because many artificial sweeteners, like sucralose, in excess, may cause harmful changes to the structure of the gut microbiome.

In addition, all Inno Supps products undergo vigorous, NSF-certified third-party testing and are manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility. Supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, so this is important to ensure safety and label accuracy.

Now that we’ve covered why I consider Inno Supps products clean and safe, let’s go over each supplement in the Complete Gut Health Stack and how they offer total gut restoration from three crucial angles.

#1 – Remove Pounds of Toxic Waste with Inno Cleanse

Inno Cleanse is a very gentle laxative that naturally flushes out backed-up waste, helping to reduce bloating, constipation and sugar cravings. Naturally, detoxing and flushing out toxins gives the bacteria in your gut a healthy environment to thrive in.

Inno Cleanse helps your body achieve this with the help of numerous scientifically-backed ingredients.

Cascara Sagrada (Rhamnus Purshiana Bark Powder): This is a smooth and gentle laxative that works by causing gentle muscle contractions in the intestines. It can help move stool through the intestines, helps excrete excess intestinal waste and can help prevent “loose and watery stools.Cape

Aloe (Aloe Ferox Leaf Extract): Also a mild and natural laxative, cape aloe is well known to support bulk bowel movements and colon health. It is known for its effectiveness in promoting regularity and naturally relieving constipation. It also has antioxidant benefits and is touted for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Fennel Seed (Foeniculum Vulgare Seed Powder): Using fennel helps reduce water retention by helping flush out excess fluids from your body and cleansing the urinary tract and digestive system. And because fennel seed is a rich source of fiber, it can help improve vitamin and mineral absorption in the body, reduce food cravings and mildly suppress the appetite.

Bentonite (Aluminium Phyllosilicate Clay): Bentonite clay has been shown to act as a detoxifying agent. It absorbs negatively charged toxins. Bentonite clay also helps your gut absorb more nutrients by increasing the flora in your intestines. For a long time, bentonite was considered a treatment for diarrhea.

Milk Thistle (Silybum Marianum Seed Powder): The gut and liver are very closely connected; one has the power to influence the other. This herb is widely known to support liver health by protecting it against harmful toxins.

Inno Cleanse also contains senna leaf powder, frangula bark powder, burdock root powder, licorice root extract, slippery elm bark powder and capsicum. These are natural ingredients that have clinical backing to further promote healthy digestion, waste elimination, reduced bloating, hunger regulation and improved overall gut health.

Within 24-48 hours of taking Inno Cleanse, you can expect to beat constipation, significantly reduce bloating and boost energy levels all day.

By flushing out what could potentially be as much as 3 to 10 pounds of toxic poop stuck in your GI tract, you’re giving your gut a fresh start– with the added bonus of a flatter stomach!

And don’t worry; you shouldn’t be cramping or rushing to find a bathroom. Customers report they simply feel a stronger urge to “go” and then “flush away” much more “waste” than usual.

#2 – Renew Gut Health + Relieve Stomach Discomfort with Inno Gut Restore

Just as ridding your body of backed-up toxins is crucial for gut health, so is flooding your GI tract with good bacteria. That’s where Inno Gut Restore comes in.

Inno Gut Restore contains a Super Probiotic Blend made of 10 different probiotic species that pack a whopping 10.15 billion live and active micro-organisms per serving.

The microbiome functions best when there is a balance between good and pathogenic bacteria. Your gut needs a variety of the “good gut bugs” in Inno Gut Restore to help restore this natural balance.

But probiotics aren’t much use if they don’t have fuel. That’s where the Advanced Prebiotic Compound in Inno Gut Restore comes in.

Prebiotics, a type of dietary fiber, are kind of like food for probiotics– they are fuel to help healthy bacteria grow. The prebiotics in Inno Gut Restore are Jerusalem artichoke and inulin root powder, which are excellent sources of prebiotic properties that stimulate the growth of friendly bacteria in the gut.

And that’s not all…..

Inno Gut Restore is also formulated with two patented digestive enzymes, DigeSEB® Plus and Pepzyme AG™— which support breaking down your food into energy and nutrients and ease digestive discomfort– no matter what you eat.

DigeSEB® is one of the market’s most studied and proven effective blends of advanced digestive enzymes. Unlike most enzyme supplements, it contains a complete blend of amylase, protease, lipase, cellulase and lactase.

It has been proven to reduce gas, bloating, diarrhea and heartburn. Users also report being able to consume foods that used to upset their stomach. That is because DigeSEB® also helps your body naturally digest foods that some people have issues with, such as legumes, milk, soy, cereal, grains and meats.

Pepzyme AG™ is a powerful blend of proteolytic enzymes that has some impressive benefits in digesting protein. It supports the body’s ability to convert proteins to free amino acids, thereby increasing their bioavailability to enhance muscle strength, repair and recovery, and promote healthy digestion.

And last, Inno Gut Restore also contains ginger root extract, which has a powerful anti-inflammatory effect that can help soothe the digestive system and improve digestive health.

Inno Gut Restore was created to provide rapid results. You should experience improved digestive function, eliminate stomach discomfort and excess gas and get rid of bloating in a matter of days.

And those are just the immediate effects…

Consistent use of Inno Gut Restore should also result in an improved mood, enhanced energy levels and long-lasting immune system strength. That’s because 98% of serotonin and dopamine ( our “happy hormones”) are created in the gut, and over 70% of immune system cells live there too.

Your gut is connected to everything! By consistently overwhelming the bad bacteria in there with healthy prebiotics and probiotics, your entire body can experience long-term health effects!

#3 – Repair the Gut Lining + Support Long Term Digestive Health with Inno Gut Protect

There is one more “biotic” your gut needs, and that is postbiotics. Prebiotics and probiotics provide good gut bacteria balance, but optimizing your gut health is only complete with postbiotics.

Postbiotics are designed to fortify the gut lining to prevent toxins from seeping into your bloodstream. A fortified gut lining helps maintain the benefits you experience from prebiotics and probiotics.

Research also suggests postbiotics may help boost your immune system, regulate inflammatory responses and support weight loss and maintenance.

Inno Gut Protect uses the clinically proven and patent-pending postbiotic CoreBiome®, a cutting-edge postbiotic compound clinically proven to repair a damaged gut lining, help regulate and prevent inflammation and supercharge your immune system.

In addition, Inno Supps Gut Protect contains grape seed extract to prevent bad bacteria growth, and they went ahead and threw in some more probiotics. The super probiotic blend in Inno Gut Protect contains 15 different probiotic strains that provide 2.25 Billion live and active micro-organisms per serving.

You won’t see the optimal benefits of a healthier gut until it’s sealed with postbiotics.

Final Thoughts on Inno Supps’ Complete Gut Health Stack

There isn’t a bodily function that isn’t affected by the state of your gut. When you take care of your gut, your gut takes care of you.

As a board-certified gastroenterologist, I can confidently say that taking Inno Supps’ Complete Gut Health Stack can be an absolute game-changer for accelerating weight loss and improving digestion.

As always, please consult with your doctor before taking any supplements, herbs or over-the-counter medications to ensure they are the right fit for your health and lifestyle.

You can purchase each of the supplements in the Complete Gut Health stack separately, but each does a different job in your gut, so it’s best to combine all three to get the best benefits and optimal gut health.

If you’re looking to accelerate weight loss, improve digestion and even enhance your physical and mental health, then I strongly encourage you to take the Complete Gut Health Stack consistently for 90 days.

I’m confident that the Complete Gut Health stack will revitalize your digestive health. But if for any reason you disagree, Inno Supps stands by its products with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

