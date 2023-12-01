This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

As a board-certified cardiologist with a practice in Beverly Hills, my top priority is helping my patients improve their health long-term through healthy lifestyle choices. But a few years back, I found myself overweight, unhealthy and setting a poor example — for my kids and patients alike.

You might find it surprising that as a cardiologist I struggled to prioritize my health, but life has a way of throwing us curveballs. I started the habit of eating poorly when I was in medical school. My anxiety and stress were at an all-time high, and I would turn to food to help manage my emotions. As a result, the pounds kept piling on.

Then, I noticed that I was tired and sluggish all the time, and I had trouble staying focused. And one day I got on the scale and couldn’t believe what I saw: I was about 40 pounds heavier than the last time I stepped on the scale.

I went and got my check-up and I was shocked by the results. I was pre-diabetic, I had sleep apnea, my blood pressure was high. I was looking like one of my patients, and I panicked. How could I be a doctor with numbers like these?

I told myself that I needed to make a drastic change because I want to be around to see my kids grow up. I want to set a good example for them and I don’t want them to look at me and see their father as an unhealthy person, making poor choices. Especially considering part of my profession is to help keep people healthy. I came to the realization that as a physician if I want to help my patients, I really have to help myself first.

So I set out to lose weight and reclaim my health. And let me tell you, it wasn’t easy. I tried different supplements, different diets, and even different types of foods, but nothing seemed to help me keep the weight off long-term. And then someone told me about Inno Supps.

Discovering Inno Supps Inno Shred: A Game-Changer

First, I did a little research on the brand and was impressed that they only use natural ingredients and no additives or fillers. Then I honed in on the company’s best-selling fat burner, Inno Supps Inno Shred. I looked at the label and everything checked out. It was not only made with natural ingredients, but with ingredients that made sense. And when I started reading the customer testimonials and their incredible results, I was sold.

I decided to give Inno Shred a shot. And my life changed from day one.

Within those first few days, I started to notice that I didn’t have the same hunger or cravings. And I felt more in control of what I was putting into my body because I wasn’t just eating everything I could find.

Pretty soon I was noticing changes in my body, which motivated me to make more healthy lifestyle changes, like working out at least three times a week. Six months later, I looked in the mirror and I didn’t recognize myself. I said, “Wow, I actually look good!” And I was proud of myself for accomplishing something that I didn’t think I could do.

So here I am today, 155 pounds, back to my college weight and I feel better now than I did in my 20s! I was so grateful that products like Inno Shred exist that I had to get the word out to anybody who would listen! That’s precisely why I encourage all my patients to give Inno Supps a try — because I believe in paying it forward, offering support and inspiration to lead a healthier lifestyle.

I try to use myself as an example whether I’m with friends and family or at the office with patients, and I always recommend Inno Supps products as part of a daily regimen along with a healthy diet, good sleep and proper exercise, of course.

If you want to improve your health, follow in the footsteps I’m lying forward and try these supplements, because they’ve made a huge difference for me and I want you to feel the same.

Weight control is the primary factor influencing overall health and it is a journey worth embarking upon with Inno Supps by your side making it easy to succeed.

The best part about all of this was that Inno Supps is generous enough to have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

So I knew, from the get-go that if this didn’t work, that I had nothing to lose.

But as every month goes by, I continue to stock up on Inno Supps Inno Shred because it’s my tried and true method to keep my weight in check, which allows me to be the healthiest version of myself.

Inno Supps Inno Shred Inferno: Elevating Health and Fitness

And here’s the remarkable part: Inno Supps has breathed new life into the Inno Shred formula, the same formula that helped me shed over 40 pounds. They’ve taken its already potent power to a whole new level. Now, it’s not just about shedding fat and staying healthy; it’s about experiencing the full effect of a workout, all without setting foot in a gym.

That’s what you’ll get from the thermogenic “afterburn” effects of cutting-edge ingredient MitoBurn®. And this is no ordinary ingredient. Mitoburn® is a patented form of L-BAIBA, or “the exercise molecule,” that studies show induces the activation of brown adipose tissue, increasing body fat loss by about 40%. And it’s the magic behind the benefits associated with exercise, like:

A supercharged metabolism and rapid fat-focused weight loss.

Annihilating cravings and improving body composition for a lean, shredded physique.

Promoting cardiovascular health, fighting off disease, and supporting a healthy inflammatory response.

Triggering powerful cellular renewal pathways to slow down aging and promote longevity.

Enhancing cognitive function and mental focus.

As incredible as MitoBurn® is, Inno Supps didn’t stop there.

The company is devoted to rigorous research to identify and include the most effective ingredients to synergize with MitoBurn® and deliver maximum results:

Use Fat to Burn Fat with Grains of Paradise: Inno Supps Inno Shred Inferno has the incredible ability to transform white fat cells into fat-burning brown adipose tissue. This transformation leads to compounding fat-burning results. Combine this with grains of paradise, which is proven to increase brown fat and activate thermogenesis for rapid fat-burning while active and at rest.

Ignite Your Metabolism with Evothin™: MitoBurn® helps stimulate energy expenditure and enhances metabolism, supercharging your body to burn more calories every single day. We paired this with thermogenic Evothin, which doubles down on calorie burn while providing the energy and focus of caffeine, minus the crash.

Annihilate Stubborn Fat with Alpha Yohimbine: Inno Supps Inno Shred Inferno doesn’t just stop at fat burning; it breaks down stubborn fat cells, allowing your body to use them for energy. This is where alpha yohimbine comes into play, breaking down the most stubborn fat stores and mobilizing them into fatty acids in your bloodstream for efficient burning.

Block Carb Absorption and Cravings with Chromax®: MitoBurn® helps improve glucose tolerance and insulin resistance, and when combined with Chromax, you’re priming your body to block carb absorption, improve glucose metabolism, and lower blood sugar levels. That way, you can enjoy your favorite carb-heavy foods without the weight gain or the guilt!

But Inno Supps Inno Shred Inferno is more than a cutting-edge fat burner; it’s also a game-changer for mental performance. The Peak Mental Cognition Complex — a blend of powerful plant-based nootropic EnXtra® and natural caffeine extracted from Green Coffee Beans — helps:

Ignite laser-sharp focus and prime the mind for heightened attention levels.

Optimize the dopamine system for enhanced motivation and mood.

Supercharge energy levels without crashing or jitters.

Enhance weight loss by stimulating metabolism and reducing food cravings.

So, if you’re wrestling with weight issues, seize control of your health, just like I did.

Embark on your own journey with Inno Supps Inno Shred Inferno today! There’s no better time than now to take that first step toward a happier, healthier life.

Dr. David M. Filsoof is a cardiologist with Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills, California.

