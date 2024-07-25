28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
If you’re looking to add some explosive power to your workouts, you’ve come to the right place. Plyometric training can be a game-changer for your workouts. This dynamic form of exercise, often called “jump training,” is all about high-energy, high-impact movements that target your muscles to exert maximum force in short bursts. It’s like giving your fast-twitch muscle fibers a wake-up call, pushing them to deliver quick, powerful movements that can help boost your speed, strength, and overall athleticism.
In this guide, I’ll cover the basics of lower-body plyometrics, explaining what it is and why it’s such a powerful training tool. Next, you’ll explore the key phases of the stretch-shortening cycle that make plyometrics so effective and highlight the unique benefits of this type of training. From improved power and speed to enhanced coordination and balance, you’ll learn why plyometrics is a must-have in any fitness regimen.
Once you’ve covered the basics, you’ll want to check out the example program to see how lower-body plyometric training can fit into your gym or home workouts. The biggest takeaway might be the essential do’s and don’ts for keeping your training safe and effective.
Get ready to jump in—literally—and discover how plyometrics can take your fitness to new heights.
Plyometrics, often called “jump training,” is a type of exercise designed to increase power, speed, and strength. This dynamic form of training involves explosive movements that target your muscles to exert maximum force in short intervals of time, enhancing your power output (speed-strength). Think of it as a workout specifically for your fast-twitch muscle fibers responsible for quick, powerful movements. Let’s delve deeper into the foundations of plyometrics to understand how and why it works so effectively.
Plyometric training revolves around the concept of the stretch-shortening cycle (SSC) of muscles. This cycle involves three key phases:
This is the loading phase where the muscle lengthens under tension. For example, when you crouch down before a jump, your muscles are in the eccentric phase.
This is the brief transition period between the eccentric and concentric phases. It’s crucial to keep this phase as short as possible to maximize power.
This is the explosion phase where the muscle shortens and generates force. This is the actual jump or burst of movement.
Plyometrics are unique because they train your muscles to exert maximum force in minimal time, which is essential for many athletic activities. Here are some key benefits:
Here are some fundamental plyometric exercises to get you started, categorized based on the direction of movement:
Whether you’re hitting the gym or working out at home, programming plyometrics into your routine can be straightforward and highly effective.
Start with a dynamic warm-up to prepare your muscles and joints. This can include high knees, leg swings, and light jogging.
Perform 2-3 rounds of a Pogo series, prepping your muscles and joints for the plyometric workout. Pogo jumps refine the stretch-shortening cycle in the muscle-tendon units in your ankles, calves, and shins. They help build tolerance and efficiency by teaching you how to be quick and explosive off the ground.
Light Jog: x 30 seconds
Forward Skip: x 15 seconds
Backward Skip: x 15 seconds
Lateral Shuffle: x 15 seconds in each direction
Leg Swings—front-to-back and side-to-side: x10 each
Quad Pull: x 10 each
Hamstring Sweep: x10 each
Reverse Lunge with Rotation: x 5 each
Glute Bridge: x 10 reps each
Split Squat: x 5 reps each
Plank with Shoulder Taps: x 10 reps each
Pogo series: Complete each movement for 10 contacts (reps) and rest 30 seconds in between
Plyometric Exercise 1: Box Jump, 3 sets of 3 reps (Rest 2 min. between sets)
Plyometric Exercise 2: Broad Jump, 3 sets of 3 reps (Rest 2 min. between sets)
Plyometric Exercise 3: Skater Jump, 3 sets of 3 reps per side (Rest 2 min. between sets)
A1. Back Squat: 3 sets of 5 reps
A2. Weighted Pushups: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
B1. Single-Arm Dumbbell Row: 2 sets of 12-15 reps
B2. Dumbbell Hip Thrust: 2 sets of 8-12 reps
B3. Weighted Side Plank Hold: 2 sets of 30 seconds
Directions: Perform each plyo move as a circuit (sets, reps, rest below). For strength training, perform each series (A1, A2 then B1, B2, B3) as supersets and trisets. Rest 90 seconds between sets.
Plyometric Exercise 1: Box Jumps 3 sets of 3 reps (Rest 2:00 between sets)
Plyometric Exercise 2: Broad Jump 3 sets for 3 reps (Rest 2:00 between sets)
Plyometric Exercise 3: Skater Jumps 3 sets of 3 reps per side (Rest 2:00 between sets)
A1. Bodyweight Forward Lunge: 3 sets of 8-12 reps each
A2. Close-Grip Push-Up: 3 sets of AMAP (As Many As Possible)
B1. Single-Leg Glute Bridge: 2 sets of 8-12 reps each
B2. Renegade Row: 3 sets of 8-12 reps each
B3. Leg Lowerings 3 sets of 10-15 reps
Ready to jump into plyometrics? Before you start bouncing around like a pro, let’s cover some essential do’s and don’ts to keep you safe and maximize your results. Follow these tips to ensure your plyometric training is both effective and injury-free!
While plyometrics can be highly beneficial, beginners should avoid certain practices and exercises.
Performing high jumps—like 48-inch box jumps—can be impressive, but for most of us is completely unnecessary, especially for beginners. First, focus on mastering lower jumps and proper technique. The key is speed and intent. Those two factors will do more for your progress than learning how to pull your knees to your chest to land on a high box—don’t allow Instagram to fool you.
Avoid landing with stiff, straight legs or improper alignment. This can lead to knee and joint injuries. Always aim for a soft, controlled, balanced landing. If your landing mechanics seem off, incorporate a few low box depth drops.
Plyometric training is demanding on your muscles and joints. To allow your body to recover, avoid doing plyometric exercises every day. Aim for 2-3 times a week.
Starting with advanced plyometric exercises can lead to injury. Progress gradually, starting with simpler exercises and increasing intensity over time.
Plyometrics should complement your strength training routine, not replace it. Ensure you have a balanced workout regimen that includes both.