The golfing community has been dominated by the same brands of designer clubs and tour-level golf balls for a long time. The sports gear market is doing well, and alternative brands have arisen with claims of improved stiffness and stability or high-performance golf balls but have ultimately been relegated to niche corners of the market. Real improvements and leaps in quality have been hard to come by. One brand, LA GOLF, is looking to change that, arriving on the scene with claims of technologically advanced clubs and precision golf balls and brand ambassadors in the pro golf scene to help get this new gear plenty of attention.

Designed with Pro-Level Play in Mind

“At LA GOLF, our player partners aren’t just faces of the company,” says the brand, whose current ambassadors include professionals Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau. The latter featured strongly in a viral media post by the company. While young businesses increasingly turn to AI to keep their marketing costs low, LA GOLF knows its ambassadors have real value, not just for selling the product.

The ambassadors also have design input. “They know what works best on the course. They practically live there. That’s why, when we sit down to design a shaft, they’re at the table telling us exactly what golfers need. They help design and test each iteration of the shaft.” The resulting shaft designs include features like anti-vibration material to make it feel better and more stable. LA GOLF boasts that its clubs have the “stiffest and most stable shafts that were inspired directly from our player partners and made by hand in California.”

The New “Longest Ball” in Golf

As much as every company would love to see their brand logo rolling around at pro tournaments, to many players, the top-rated golf balls are just balls. For LA GOLF, however, the best premium golf balls should be a unique and essential part of any swing, and they know the difference between run-of-the-mill long-distance golf balls and actual premium golf balls for distance. LA GOLF thinks their balls deserve a closer, more careful look, describing them as “a ball that is outperforming every major brand in distance and control.” More distance? That claim will catch a golfer’s attention, but where does this distance come from?

It comes, specifically, from the decreased spin of the driver, which is helped by the ball’s design. The ball’s four layers also help optimize its spin off the irons and can give your game improved wedge control when precision is paramount. With a molded urethane cover, these are much more durable golf balls that feel better in your hand.

Trust the Professionals

If you trust the pros to know the game, you can trust them on the importance of swinging with a stiff shaft, as they understand the importance of quality when it comes to control. This doesn’t mention LA GOLF’s premier putter, with its all-carbon construction and enhanced sweet spot to provide consistent hits and predictable rolls. Of course, all the design details are secondary to the central question: do the designs improve your game? According to the professionals that LA GOLF has brought to the table for input, that’s the whole point.

